3 takeaways from Syracuse's 91-83 win over Northeastern

Syracuse got off to a slow start on Saturday, but got into gear to take the lead midway through the first half and hold off several charges from Northeastern for a 91-83 win.

All told, the Orange generated some interesting numbers, some of which likely hold long-term value.

A time out drastically changed the defense… and the offense

Adrian Autry was awarded a time out with 12:21 left in the opening half. SU was reeling, having given up three straight scores, the last of which was a transition dunk for the Huskies. Syracuse was playing with low energy and the 14-9 Northeastern lead reflected that.

The Orange came out of the time out and scored, allowing them to do what was the biggest change to come from the stoppage of play, set up their full-court press. It was not a highly aggressive press designed to wreak havoc in the backcourt, but just one to shorten the shot clock and speed up the opposition.

It worked perfectly, as the guests turned the ball over five times before the under-8 media timeout. In some ways keyed by the defense and energy it generated, SU came to life on offense, as well. But, it was a different strategy that truly changed the offense.

Prior to that time out, Syracuse was 4-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range. After that break, they shot 9-of-11 the rest of the half, taking and making just one triple. They also went to the foul line 14 times as a result of that aggression.

It makes sense, as the Orange have been very good at shooting inside the arc this season, making 56.2 percent of their shots. They have also struggled on 3-pointers, making just 30.0 percent overall.

Perhaps this will lead to a further reduction in 3-point rate. SU takes a below average number of attempts from deep on the season and their success inside the arc may be viewed as something to build upon.

Four different free throw shooting streaks, one game

SU had one of their better nights from the line against Northeastern, making 70.8 percent of their foul shots while logging far and away their highest number of both free throws made and attempted by going 34-of-48.

It took until the 11:59 mark for Syracuse to take their first foul shot. Naithan George made it, setting a trend for the rest of the half, s the squad went 13-for-14 before intermission.

The Orange then struggled as they have most of the season, going 10-of-22 from the stripe over the first 18 minutes of the second half. Of course, they closed the game by making 11-of-12 to seal the win. George went 5-of-6, Tyler Betsey cashed all four of his, and Kiyan Anthony added a pair.

While the Orange have struggled at the line this season, it should be a confidence-builder that they had two long stretches of success, including the finishing kick when every point was needed.

A short rotation got even shorter late in the game

While nine players saw action for SU, the ninth was barely on the floor. Bryce Zephir got 1:14 of run in the second half while Ibrahim Souare played 3:47 in the second half and 10:31 overall. Sadiq White Jr. played only 4:34 in the second half after starting the game.

After White left the floor for good, only six players saw action in the final 9:07 for SU. Betsey and George played that entire time while Anthony, Nate Kingz, William Kyle III, and J.J. Starling shared the other three spots on the floor. The most noteworthy substitutions were in the final minute and change when Anthony and Kyle shuttled in and out in a series of offense-defense substitutions.

In any case, while Donnie Freeman’s return is expected for Clemson on New Year’s Eve, adding an extra body to the mix, it is good to know that Syracuse can handle some extended minutes in a relatively tight game with short numbers. It is also good to know some of those players passed their audition at the free throw line while tired by that short rotation.

