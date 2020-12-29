Syracuse Partners with Dyehard Fan Supply

Syracuse has partnered with Dyehard Fan Supply to manage and operate their official online fan shop starting in 2021. This means the potential for a wider variety and more unique Syracuse Orange themed merchandise, memorabilia and other items.

"Our partnership with Dyehard Fan Supply will benefit our fans and followers by offering an upgraded overall fan experience with a focus on best-in class product assortments," Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in a press release. "Dyehard will engage with our fans in creative ways to build relationships and extend beyond transactions. We look forward to the benefits this collaboration will bring moving forward."

"We're incredibly honored to have been selected as the official merchandising partner for Syracuse," Dyehard CEO Scott Killian said in a press release. "It's a great Power 5 brand and the Dyehard Fan Supply team is particularly excited about collaborating with Syracuse on the new private label program and executing on those micro-moments that create a true sense of community and relevance in and around the brand. We look forward to growing this partnership for years to come."

More from the Syracuse Athletics press release:

"Dyehard will be instrumental in providing the newest, on-trend merchandise collections for Syracuse while also keeping a pulse on hot-market opportunities that are unique to the Syracuse community locally, nationally and worldwide. Dyehard's commitment to fans offers a wide selection of quality merchandise at a variety of price points to meet demand. In addition, Dyehard has collaborated with Syracuse Athletics to create a new and exclusive private label, The Official Syracuse Orange Collection, only available at the official online store Shop.cuse.com."