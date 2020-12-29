FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Syracuse Partners with Dyehard Fan Supply

The Orange announced a new e-commerce merchandising partner.
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse has partnered with Dyehard Fan Supply to manage and operate their official online fan shop starting in 2021. This means the potential for a wider variety and more unique Syracuse Orange themed merchandise, memorabilia and other items. 

"Our partnership with Dyehard Fan Supply will benefit our fans and followers by offering an upgraded overall fan experience with a focus on best-in class product assortments," Director of Athletics John Wildhack said in a press release. "Dyehard will engage with our fans in creative ways to build relationships and extend beyond transactions. We look forward to the benefits this collaboration will bring moving forward."

"We're incredibly honored to have been selected as the official merchandising partner for Syracuse," Dyehard CEO Scott Killian said in a press release. "It's a great Power 5 brand and the Dyehard Fan Supply team is particularly excited about collaborating with Syracuse on the new private label program and executing on those micro-moments that create a true sense of community and relevance in and around the brand. We look forward to growing this partnership for years to come."

More from the Syracuse Athletics press release:

"Dyehard will be instrumental in providing the newest, on-trend merchandise collections for Syracuse while also keeping a pulse on hot-market opportunities that are unique to the Syracuse community locally, nationally and worldwide. Dyehard's commitment to fans offers a wide selection of quality merchandise at a variety of price points to meet demand. In addition, Dyehard has collaborated with Syracuse Athletics to create a new and exclusive private label, The Official Syracuse Orange Collection, only available at the official online store Shop.cuse.com."

2BE417EC-574C-4735-9892-4B31E38BE55E
Recruiting

Syracuse Offers Grad Transfer Defensive Tackle

Preview
Basketball

Syracuse Partners with Dyehard Fan Supply

Hillsman2
Basketball

Syracuse hires Erica Morrow as Assistant Coach

Cardoso
Basketball

Syracuse vs North Carolina Postponed

IMG_5857
Lacrosse

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Season Preview: Part 1

Huntley-Hatfield
Recruiting

Syracuse Conducts Zoom Meeting with Elite 2022 PF Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Mulvey
Recruiting

Syracuse a 'Big Consideration' for 2022 C Riley Mulvey

Collier
Football

Monday Musings: 10 Transfer Portal Options That Make Sense for Syracuse

Hillsman
Basketball

Syracuse vs Morgan State Canceled