Hot start, hotter finish power Syracuse past Stonehill to close non-conference slate

Syracuse got out of the gates quickly, then pulled away late with a 77-48 victory over Stonehill at the JMA Wireless Dome. The starting backcourt of Naithan George and J.J. Starling pushed the Orange (9-4) to that quick start with the team’s first 15 points to take control of the Skyhawks (3-10).

The finishing kick was more of a team effort, as SU dominated a seven-minute stretch after the midpoint of the second half with four players combining for 23 points the team rang up in that span.

The Orange forced Stonehill to work for just about everything on offense, holding them to just 26.4 percent shooting from the field, including a mere 5-of-28 (17.9 percent) on 2-point shots. SU also forced 15 turnovers and converted those miscues into 27 points.

The SU backcourt keyed their quick start

After trading baskets to open the game, the starting Syracuse backcourt asserted themselves, as George and Starling each drained a 3-pointer, then finished at the rim for ten straight points and a 12-2 lead with less than three minutes elapsed.

Stonehill stayed close, drawing within seven points on three separate occasions, but George and Starling put together another run, this one an 8-2 margin, to stretch the Orange lead to 35-21 at the under-4 media timeout. The Skyhawks hit a pair of 3-pointers after play resumed, but Nate Kingz drained one of his own from the corner to send SU to half with a 39-27 lead.

The Orange had a slow start out of the break, but righted the ship

Stonehill snapped the margin in half after play resumed, scoring eight of the first ten points of the second session. The Syracuse defense took over, giving few good looks at the rim to their guests as they held them without a basket for over six minutes. The Orange did enough on the other end to outscore the Skyhawks in that time, 9-2, to push the lead back out to 50-37.

A couple minutes later, SU pulled away by hanging a 23-4 run capped with 16 straight points that strengthened their lead to 75-45, then coasted to the final horn from there.

George and Starling led the way, posting 22 and 20 points, respectively. Kingz added 13 points, connecting three times from long range, while Sadiq White Jr. also had 13 points to go with nine boards and three blocks. William Kyle III provided a backbone to the Orange defense, also swatting three shots while grabbing ten rebounds.

Davante Hackett led Stonehill with 12 points and Herrman Koffi added ten. No other Skyhawk added more than six points.

