Syracuse Survives Overtime Battle With Richmond

Syracuse used a strong defensive effort down the stretch of regulation and into overtime to pull out a close win over Richmond Monday night 74-71. The Orange improves to 3-1 on the season and will play the winner of St. John's and Temple Tuesday night.

Joe Girard scored a career high 31 points, 21 of which came in the first half, to pace Syracuse's attack. His hot shooting got Syracuse out to an early 14-2 lead. Richmond, however, started to hit shots from three point range itself and climbed back into the game behind a 14-4 run. Girard's offensive outburst in the first half was enough to give the Orange a five point lead at halftime.

To start the second half, however, Syracuse looked out of sorts on both ends. Girard cooled off and Jason Nelson hit back to back threes to give Richmond its first lead of the game. It was a back and forth contest the rest of the way with neither team leading by more than five.

After an Isaiah Bigelow three gave Richmond a three point lead with 5:56 left in regulation, Richmond would not score until a free throw with 52 seconds left that would tie the game. Girard would miss a potential go ahead bucket and Richmond would turn it over on its final possession to set up overtime.

In the extra session, Syracuse's strong defense that held Richmond to one point in the final 5:56 of regulation. A Jason Nelson jumper with 3:07 left would tie the game at 68, and then the Orange defense would not allow the Spiders to score until the final seconds when the outcome was all but decided. After going scoreless for 5:04 towards the end of regulation, Richmond was scoreless for 3:06 in overtime.

Chris Bell hit a go ahead jumper with two minutes left and Judah Mintz scored on Syracuse's next possession to put the Orange up four with one minute left. Stellar defense and Girard free throws would seal the deal.

Syracuse would force 18 Richmond turnovers on the night and held the Spiders to just 40.9% shooting from the field. Richmond did control the boards 45-27, but Syracuse made up for that with forced turnovers.

Bell had his best game of his young Syracuse career, scoring 11 points including three made three pointers. Jesse Edwards had 10 points, eight rebounds, six blocks and two steals. Mintz added 16 points, four assists and three steals. Benny Williams only had four points, but did snag four steals in the win.

Richmond's best player, Tyler Burton, had a double double with 13 points and 15 rebounds, but was just 4-14 shooting. Nelson had 14 points on four made three pointers to go along with six assists.

