Box Score: Syracuse 87 Rider 52
SYRACUSE STATS
|<strong>Player</strong>
|<strong>Position</strong>
|<strong>Pts</strong>
|<strong>FG</strong>
|<strong>3PT</strong>
|<strong>FT</strong>
|<strong>Reb</strong>
|<strong>Ast</strong>
|<strong>Stl</strong>
|<strong>Blk</strong>
|<strong>PF</strong>
|<strong>TO</strong>
|<strong>Mins</strong>
Alan Griffin
G
23
8-11
4-6
3-3
4
5
2
0
3
1
29
Quincy Guerrier
F
11
4-7
1-2
2-3
7
3
1
0
1
1
29
Joe Girard
G
21
6-13
6-12
3-4
2
5
0
1
0
5
32
Marek Dolezaj
F
4
2-4
0-0
0-0
5
3
0
3
3
2
24
Kadary Richmond
G
7
2-5
1-3
2-3
7
6
3
1
3
3
31
Jesse Edwards
C
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
1
0
7
John Bol Ajak
C
2
1-1
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
0
0
1
7
Robert Braswell
F
4
1-4
0-3
2-2
2
0
0
0
2
0
9
Woody Newton
F
9
3-5
3-4
0-0
8
1
0
0
1
2
22
Frank Anselem
C
6
1-3
0-0
4-5
2
0
1
1
2
1
9
Total
87
28-51 (54.9%)
15-30 (50%)
16-20 (80%)
41
24
7
6
16
16
RIDER STATS
|<strong>Player</strong>
|<strong>Position</strong>
|<strong>Pts</strong>
|<strong>FG</strong>
|<strong>3PT</strong>
|<strong>FT</strong>
|<strong>Reb</strong>
|<strong>Ast</strong>
|<strong>Stl</strong>
|<strong>Blk</strong>
|<strong>PF</strong>
|<strong>TO</strong>
|<strong>Min</strong>
Christian Ings
G
9
3-8
1-3
2-2
3
2
0
0
3
1
25
Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson
F
5
1-4
0-0
3-4
8
1
0
0
3
4
28
Tyrel Bladen
F
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
2
0
1
0
2
2
16
Rodney Henderson
G
8
3-10
2-7
0-0
2
1
2
0
1
1
25
Jr. Dwight Murray
G
20
7-19
3-6
3-4
6
6
3
0
2
4
38
Jaelen McGlone
G
2
0-3
0-3
2-4
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Allen Powell
G
8
3-9
1-6
1-1
0
1
2
0
3
1
27
Jeremiah Pope
G
0
0-3
0-1
0-0
1
2
0
0
1
0
15
Lawrence Foreman
F
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Nehemiah Benson
F
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
5
1
16
52
17-58 (29.3%)
7-27 (25.9%)
11-15 (73.3%)
29
13
8
0
20
15