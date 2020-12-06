FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Box Score: Syracuse 87 Rider 52

Stats from Syracuse's big win as the Orange start 3-0 for the first time in three years.
SYRACUSE STATS

<strong>Player</strong><strong>Position</strong><strong>Pts</strong><strong>FG</strong><strong>3PT</strong><strong>FT</strong><strong>Reb</strong><strong>Ast</strong><strong>Stl</strong><strong>Blk</strong><strong>PF</strong><strong>TO</strong><strong>Mins</strong>

Alan Griffin

G

23

8-11

4-6

3-3

4

5

2

0

3

1

29

Quincy Guerrier

F

11

4-7

1-2

2-3

7

3

1

0

1

1

29

Joe Girard

G

21

6-13

6-12

3-4

2

5

0

1

0

5

32

Marek Dolezaj

F

4

2-4

0-0

0-0

5

3

0

3

3

2

24

Kadary Richmond

G

7

2-5

1-3

2-3

7

6

3

1

3

3

31

Jesse Edwards

C

0

0-0

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

0

1

0

7

John Bol Ajak

C

2

1-1

0-0

0-0

0

1

0

0

0

1

7

Robert Braswell

F

4

1-4

0-3

2-2

2

0

0

0

2

0

9

Woody Newton

F

9

3-5

3-4

0-0

8

1

0

0

1

2

22

Frank Anselem

C

6

1-3

0-0

4-5

2

0

1

1

2

1

9

Total

87

28-51 (54.9%)

15-30 (50%)

16-20 (80%)

41

24

7

6

16

16

RIDER STATS

<strong>Player</strong><strong>Position</strong><strong>Pts</strong><strong>FG</strong><strong>3PT</strong><strong>FT</strong><strong>Reb</strong><strong>Ast</strong><strong>Stl</strong><strong>Blk</strong><strong>PF</strong><strong>TO</strong><strong>Min</strong>

Christian Ings

G

9

3-8

1-3

2-2

3

2

0

0

3

1

25

Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson

F

5

1-4

0-0

3-4

8

1

0

0

3

4

28

Tyrel Bladen

F

0

0-1

0-0

0-0

2

0

1

0

2

2

16

Rodney Henderson

G

8

3-10

2-7

0-0

2

1

2

0

1

1

25

Jr. Dwight Murray

G

20

7-19

3-6

3-4

6

6

3

0

2

4

38

Jaelen McGlone

G

2

0-3

0-3

2-4

1

0

0

0

0

0

9

Allen Powell

G

8

3-9

1-6

1-1

0

1

2

0

3

1

27

Jeremiah Pope

G

0

0-3

0-1

0-0

1

2

0

0

1

0

15

Lawrence Foreman

F

0

0-0

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Nehemiah Benson

F

0

0-1

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

0

5

1

16

52

17-58 (29.3%)

7-27 (25.9%)

11-15 (73.3%)

29

13

8

0

20

15

