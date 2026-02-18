Syracuse set to play in 2026 Player's Era Festival as tournament seeks new revenue

Perhaps the group at EverWonder Studio and And1 co-founder and scholastic coach Seth Berger over estimated the partnership value of their now-expanded 2026 field of the Player's Era event set for November 23-26, 2026 in Las Vegas.

According to a story from Sportico this week, the multi-tournament event (MTE) has been pitching its broadcast rights to all the major sports industry media players, including TNT which has had the broadcast rights the first two years of the event, but so far this winter has had no interest at a reportedly ridiculed, and reduced, $50M annual asking price.

Simultaneously, as also reported by Sportico, behind-the-scenes there are some upset athletic department financial officers still waiting for payment from the tournament to cover both bonus money, NIL payments, and travel/logistical expenses incurred by schools and contractually to be reimbursed.

Syracuse is being promoted as a 2026 returning program to the Player's Era Festival field

The Orange athletic department's game participation agreements are private documents, so no word on if the school is owed anything from its particpation in last November's tourney. SU had a chance to upset Houston on the last possession in regulation and perhaps change the entire course of their early season, but fell in OT.

Losses to Kansas and Iowa State followed, as the Orange's play declined in each half of each game against both Big 12 teams, having to play its last two games less than 24 hours after the previous defeat.

Syracuse athletic department officials told us in January the intent is to play in the expanded event next season, and the way things are shaping up, it is likely to be a completely different looking p'Cuse program that makes its way to Vegas come Thanksgiving week.

Interestingly, but not coincidentally, SU's Kiyan Anthony was (again) featured as the plyer representing the Orange program, when the Player's Era X account on Wednesday promoted the 2026 field.

Omen on Anthony returning under a new regime? Or will many of those players pictured in the post not be on the same team come next season?





Expanding the 2026 Player's Era field to 32 teams

As part of Berger's and EverWonder's big vision thinking, they want to stage a November MTE that is half the size of March Madness, and grabs a big chunk of the Thanksgiving Week sports spotlight around NFL/college football.

ACC teams Louisville and Virginia are reportedly set to join SU and Notre Dame next season, and last November the tourney announced an equity partnership with the Big 12, guaranteeing eight conference teams would be in each field.

The new Big 12 additions next season are Kansa State, TCU, Texas Tech, and West Virginia, so perhaps the Orange and Mountaineers can renew their Eastern Independent and Big East rivalry days once again next season after meeting in the 2021 NCAA Tournament second round.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

For more discussion on Syracuse athletics, visitour free Syracuse Orange discussion forum.