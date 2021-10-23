Syracuse Basketball Tip-Off Recap

A sea of orange flooded the Carrier Dome tonight, but for the first time in a while, it extended beyond the court and out into the seats, as both Syracuse Basketball programs welcomed fans back into the stands during their Orange Tip-Off event. As an excitement-building extravaganza with basketball season only 18 days away, the event allowed the public to view the Orange in person for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Both the men’s and women’s team collaborated to get things started, running through a skills challenge. Buddy Boeheim started the fun with a bang, winning the contest for his team in a brief 18 seconds by splashing home a full court shot.

Soon after, both teams collaborated again for a 3-point contest. A squad of Julianna Walker, Jimmy Boeheim, and Joseph Girard III outshot the combined efforts of Jayla Thorton, Cole Swider, and Buddy Boeheim to emerge victorious. Girard III put on his best Stephen Curry impression, going 13-15 with his run during the contest.

A highly anticipated slam dunk contest followed, featuring Frank Anselem, Chaz Owens, Symir Torrence, and freshman Benny Williams. Even though Anselem actually brought one out with a candle in it as a prop for his final dunk, it was Williams who took the cake, igniting fans with an alley-oop reverse throw down during the championship round.

To cap things off, the men’s team split itself into two sides and conducted a two-part scrimmage which featured all their players except Bourama Sidibe and Swider. Coach Boeheim noted before the event began that Swider was nursing an ankle injury, but he and Sidibe would return to practice next week.

Jimmy Boeheim looked just as “at home” as you might expect him to be during the scrimmage, knocking down his first three attempts from beyond the arc. Jimmy also took the ball inside often, at one point working around his brother for a crafty finish that left them both grinning as they trotted back down the floor.

Jesse Edwards looked ferocious on the boards, finishing with several put-back dunks and a few fan-enticing rejections as well. The scrimmage’s most exhilarating moment came during its closing seconds though, as Jimmy connected with Frank Anselem on a baseline lob that sent the Dome ablaze.

Looking to keep that fire alive, Coach Boeheim thanked the fans before retreating to the locker room, and reminded them of his team’s next exhibition this Wednesday. Back in the Dome, the Syracuse Men’s team will take on Pace University in the first of their two “tune up” contests.