Third Quarter Keys Syracuse's Win Over Demon Deacons

Syracuse used the third quarter to take control of a game that was otherwise as tight as it gets. The Orange remained undefeated at home with a 85-78 victory over Wake Forest, paced by a third quarter that saw the Orange outscore the Demon Deacons by seven. The combined score of the other three quarters was 61-61.

Digna Stroutmane led Syracuse with 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Freshman center Kamilla Cardoso added 16 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks. Tiana Mangakahia and Kiara Lewis also hit double figures in scoring with 15 and 16 points, respectively. Lewis added six rebounds while Mangakahia dished out five assists.

Wake Forest held a slight lead for most of the first half and was led by Gina Conti who was the best player on the floor for large stretches. Conti finished with a game high 25 points on 8-12 shooting including 2-3 from beyond the arc. Conti added six assists and three steals as she kept the upset minded Demon Deacons in the game.

The third quarter allowed Syracuse to take an eight point lead into the fourth quarter. The Orange controlled the action for the first seven minutes of the quarter, taking a 15 point lead on a Kamilla Cardoso bucket with 3:07 left. Wake Forest would not go away without a fight, cutting the lead to four with 12 seconds left.

Syracuse made three of four free throws in those final seconds to secure the win. The Orange improved to 10-4 (7-4) with the victory. They next play at Pittsburgh on Sunday.