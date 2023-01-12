Syracuse Dominates Virginia Tech

Syracuse basketball was superb on both ends for most of the night and dominated Virginia Tech 82-72 in the JMA Wireless Dome Wednesday night. With the win, the Orange improved to 10-6 (4-2) on the season, while the Hokies fell to 11-6 (1-5). SU is now 8-1 all-time against Va Tech in the Dome. Next up, Syracuse stays at home to face Notre Dame Saturday night.

Joe Girard was one of five Syracuse players in double figures, scoring a team high 24 points to go along with three assists and two steals. Jesse Edwards (13), Judah Mintz (12), Justin Taylor (10) and Maliq Brown (11) also hit double figures. Brown also recorded 12 rebounds for his first career double double. Edwards added nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Leading by six after a competitive first half, Syracuse used a 22-6 run to start the second half to push the lead to 22. The Hokies would trim the lead in garbage time to get a final score that was closer than reality.

Syracuse was really good offensively most of the night with crisp ball movement and excellent shooting. The Orange shot 50.8% overall and 50% from three point range. Conversely, a solid defense held Virginia Tech to 43.3% shooting and just 3-19 (15.8%) from beyond the arc.

The Hokies were led by Grant Basile with a game high 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds and Justyn Mutts with 21 points and nine assists.

