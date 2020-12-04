Syracuse dominates against Niagara

Despite not having 5 players on the bench tonight, including starter Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse dominated against visiting team Niagara with a win over them 75-45. It was all Orange from the start with Kadary Richmond putting up the first points in the game. The Purple Eagles tried to answer back but with Quincey Guerrier at the helm, there was no looking back.

The orange were 27-60 from the field goal range which put them at 45% accurate. Out of their 23 3 point attempts they were only able to make 5 but made up for it in their free throws where they made 16 out of 21. The team out rebounded Niagara as they only had 31 while the Orange had 51.

The dominance mostly came from Guerrier, who had a total of 25 minutes in the game tonight. In those minutes, he made 9-10 field goals 1-1 3 pointers, 4-5 free throws, 13 rebounds and he capped out an amazing night with a total of 23 points overall. New starter Kadary Richmond also put up a good amount of points with a total of 16 and Alan Griffin finished the night with 10.

Overall it was good performance from the team. Despite not having their starter Buddy Boeheim the showed that they were able to play without him. They will have to play without him again on Friday's game against Rider. This will be another test before the ACC/Big Ten challenge at Rutgers.