Syracuse vs UConn Preview

The Orange and Huskies meet for the third time in NCAA Tournament play since 2016.

Syracuse faces the one seed UConn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Tuesday night. Here is a comparison of the two teams.

Category Syracuse UConn Seed 8 1 Record 15-8 25-1 Conf Record 9-7 18-0 Conf Tourney Lost Semifinals Won Points 73.0 82.8 FG% 41.6% 51.6% 3PT% 30.6% 34.7% FT% 67.6% 71.4% Assists 15.3 21.0 Points Allowed 67.4 50.8 FG% Def 38.1% 33.1% 3PT% Def 31.0% 26.4% Reb Margin +1.2 +12.5 Blocks 7.2 5.8 Steals 7.8 10.0 TOs 16.3 14.3 TOs Forced 16.1 18.3

Point Guard

Category Syracuse UConn Player Tiana Mangakahia Paige Bueckers Height 5-6 5-11 Points 11.6 19,9 FG% 42.8% 54.5% 3PT% 34.9% 47.5% FT% 84.2% 83.6% Assists 7.5 6.1 Reb 3.1 4.7 Steals 1.5 2.4 Blocks 0.1 0.4 TOs 4.8 2.6

Shooting Guard

Category Syracuse UConn Player Kiara Lewis Nika Muhl Height 5-8 5-10 Points 14.3 5.0 FG% 33.9% 38.2% 3PT% 24.1% 34.8% FT% 71.4% 72.7% Assists 3.1 2.8 Reb 3.3 2.4 Steals 1.2 1.8 Blocks 0.2 0.2 TOs 2.7 2.0

Small Forward

Category Syracuse UConn Player Emily Engstler Christyn Williams Height 6-1 5-11 Points 10.5 15.7 FG% 42.8% 48.3% 3PT% 36.9% 33.3% FT% 53.3% 68.9% Assists 1.9 2.4 Reb 9.2 4.2 Steals 1.8 1.0 Blocks 1.6 0.5 TOs 2.0 1.7

Power Forward

Category Syracuse UConn Player Digna Strautmane Evina Westbrook Height 6-2 6-0 Points 7.6 9.3 FG% 39.3% 44.0% 3PT% 28.6% 31.4% FT% 100% 78.0% Assists 1.5 4.2 Reb 5.9 5.2 Steals 1.3 1.8 Blocks 1.1 0.7 TOs 1.4 2.7

Center