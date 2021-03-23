Syracuse vs UConn Preview
Syracuse faces the one seed UConn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Tuesday night. Here is a comparison of the two teams.
|Category
|Syracuse
|UConn
Seed
8
1
Record
15-8
25-1
Conf Record
9-7
18-0
Conf Tourney
Lost Semifinals
Won
Points
73.0
82.8
FG%
41.6%
51.6%
3PT%
30.6%
34.7%
FT%
67.6%
71.4%
Assists
15.3
21.0
Points Allowed
67.4
50.8
FG% Def
38.1%
33.1%
3PT% Def
31.0%
26.4%
Reb Margin
+1.2
+12.5
Blocks
7.2
5.8
Steals
7.8
10.0
TOs
16.3
14.3
TOs Forced
16.1
18.3
Point Guard
|Category
|Syracuse
|UConn
Player
Tiana Mangakahia
Paige Bueckers
Height
5-6
5-11
Points
11.6
19,9
FG%
42.8%
54.5%
3PT%
34.9%
47.5%
FT%
84.2%
83.6%
Assists
7.5
6.1
Reb
3.1
4.7
Steals
1.5
2.4
Blocks
0.1
0.4
TOs
4.8
2.6
Shooting Guard
|Category
|Syracuse
|UConn
Player
Kiara Lewis
Nika Muhl
Height
5-8
5-10
Points
14.3
5.0
FG%
33.9%
38.2%
3PT%
24.1%
34.8%
FT%
71.4%
72.7%
Assists
3.1
2.8
Reb
3.3
2.4
Steals
1.2
1.8
Blocks
0.2
0.2
TOs
2.7
2.0
Small Forward
|Category
|Syracuse
|UConn
Player
Emily Engstler
Christyn Williams
Height
6-1
5-11
Points
10.5
15.7
FG%
42.8%
48.3%
3PT%
36.9%
33.3%
FT%
53.3%
68.9%
Assists
1.9
2.4
Reb
9.2
4.2
Steals
1.8
1.0
Blocks
1.6
0.5
TOs
2.0
1.7
Power Forward
|Category
|Syracuse
|UConn
Player
Digna Strautmane
Evina Westbrook
Height
6-2
6-0
Points
7.6
9.3
FG%
39.3%
44.0%
3PT%
28.6%
31.4%
FT%
100%
78.0%
Assists
1.5
4.2
Reb
5.9
5.2
Steals
1.3
1.8
Blocks
1.1
0.7
TOs
1.4
2.7
Center
|Category
|Syracuse
|UConn
Player
Kamilla Cardoso
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
Height
6-7
6-5
Points
13.7
12.9
FG%
57.7%
58.0%
3PT%
0.0%
26.7%
FT%
59.4%
61.8%
Assists
0.7
2.8
Reb
8.1
7.7
Steals
0.6
0.6
Blocks
2.8
1.7
TOs
0.7
1.9