FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Search

Syracuse vs UConn Preview

The Orange and Huskies meet for the third time in NCAA Tournament play since 2016.
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse faces the one seed UConn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Tuesday night. Here is a comparison of the two teams. 

CategorySyracuseUConn

Seed

8

1

Record

15-8

25-1

Conf Record

9-7

18-0

Conf Tourney

Lost Semifinals

Won

Points

73.0

82.8

FG%

41.6%

51.6%

3PT%

30.6%

34.7%

FT%

67.6%

71.4%

Assists

15.3

21.0

Points Allowed

67.4

50.8

FG% Def

38.1%

33.1%

3PT% Def

31.0%

26.4%

Reb Margin

+1.2

+12.5

Blocks

7.2

5.8

Steals

7.8

10.0

TOs

16.3

14.3

TOs Forced

16.1

18.3

Point Guard

CategorySyracuseUConn

Player

Tiana Mangakahia

Paige Bueckers

Height

5-6

5-11

Points

11.6

19,9

FG%

42.8%

54.5%

3PT%

34.9%

47.5%

FT%

84.2%

83.6%

Assists

7.5

6.1

Reb

3.1

4.7

Steals

1.5

2.4

Blocks

0.1

0.4

TOs

4.8

2.6

Shooting Guard

CategorySyracuseUConn

Player

Kiara Lewis

Nika Muhl

Height

5-8

5-10

Points

14.3

5.0

FG%

33.9%

38.2%

3PT%

24.1%

34.8%

FT%

71.4%

72.7%

Assists

3.1

2.8

Reb

3.3

2.4

Steals

1.2

1.8

Blocks

0.2

0.2

TOs

2.7

2.0

Small Forward

CategorySyracuseUConn

Player

Emily Engstler

Christyn Williams

Height

6-1

5-11

Points

10.5

15.7

FG%

42.8%

48.3%

3PT%

36.9%

33.3%

FT%

53.3%

68.9%

Assists

1.9

2.4

Reb

9.2

4.2

Steals

1.8

1.0

Blocks

1.6

0.5

TOs

2.0

1.7

Power Forward

CategorySyracuseUConn

Player

Digna Strautmane

Evina Westbrook

Height

6-2

6-0

Points

7.6

9.3

FG%

39.3%

44.0%

3PT%

28.6%

31.4%

FT%

100%

78.0%

Assists

1.5

4.2

Reb

5.9

5.2

Steals

1.3

1.8

Blocks

1.1

0.7

TOs

1.4

2.7

Center

CategorySyracuseUConn

Player

Kamilla Cardoso

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Height

6-7

6-5

Points

13.7

12.9

FG%

57.7%

58.0%

3PT%

0.0%

26.7%

FT%

59.4%

61.8%

Assists

0.7

2.8

Reb

8.1

7.7

Steals

0.6

0.6

Blocks

2.8

1.7

TOs

0.7

1.9

Preview
Basketball

Syracuse vs UConn Preview

How to Watch WBB
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse vs UConn

Hillsman
Basketball

Engstler and the Orange Advance to the Second Round of the Tournament

Tip
Basketball

Tip Time, Television Info, Venue Set for Syracuse vs Houston

Hillsman
Basketball

Syracuse Tops South Dakota State, UConn Up Next

Boeheim Postgame
Basketball

Jim Boeheim: 'It Was a Great Win' Over WVU

Buddy Postgame
Basketball

Buddy Boeheim Discusses Win Over West Virginia

Takeaways
Basketball

Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Win Over West Virginia