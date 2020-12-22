Syracuse at Wake Forest (December 30th) Postponed

This is the second Syracuse basketball game postponed as a result of contact tracing.

Syracuse's game at Wake Forest, originally scheduled for December 30th, has been postponed according to the ACC and Syracuse Athletics. The announcement comes one day after Syracuse's home ACC opener against Notre Dame was also postponed. Syracuse men's basketball has paused all team activities.

This stems from Buffalo, Syracuse's opponent this past Saturday, having a Tier 1 (players, coaches, support staff, managers) positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing. Head coach Jim Boeheim said during a radio interview Tuesday morning that it was unlikely Syracuse would be able to play the games at Wake Forest or against North Carolina (January 2nd) due to New York State health guidelines which requires 14 day quarantine after close contact with an individual who tests positive.

More from the Syracuse Athletics press release:

"The Syracuse men's basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 30, has been postponed.

The Syracuse program is on pause following the announcement of positive tests within the Buffalo men's basketball program after the Orange hosted the Bulls on Dec. 19.

The Syracuse Athletics Department continues to work closely with the Onondaga County Health Department, New York state public health officials and the ACC Medical Advisory Group. The men's basketball team is adhering to all public health guidelines."

"We are using an abundance of caution in this situation, as we have throughout the pandemic, "said Syracuse director of athletics John Wildhack on Monday. "The health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff associated with the men's basketball program is of the utmost importance to us."