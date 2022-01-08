Syracuse Loses in Overtime at Wake Forest

Syracuse fell at Wake Forest 77-74 in overtime to drop to 8-7 (1-3) on the season. The loss is a gut punch to the Orange that played well for most of the game and seemed to have control late in regulation. Syracuse was up by two with the ball with 13 seconds left.

On an inbounds pass from Jimmy Boeheim to Buddy Boeheim, Buddy was pushed in the back and bumped into by a Wake Forest player as the ball was deflected out of bounds. The ball was given to Wake Forest and then reviewed. The replay showed Wake Forest center Dallas Walton deflect the ball out of bounds as it never touched Buddy. Despite that, Wake was given the ball. The Demon Deacons would tie it up and force overtime.

Overtime stayed tight throughout, with the score fixed at 75-73 from the 2:54 mark until the final 30 seconds. Frank Anselem missed the second of two free throws with 22 seconds left, Alondes Williams made both of his, and two potential game tying threes (by Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider) both missed to seal the win.

Syracuse won the rebounding battle 49-42, Wake Forest turned it over four more times than Syracuse, Syracuse made two more field goals but Wake made three more threes. Syracuse was called for 21 fouls to just 11 for Wake Forest and the Demon Deacons received 11 more free throw attempts but made only four more.

Williams led Wake Forest with 25 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Jimmy Boeheim led Syracuse with 21 points and five rebounds. Cole Swider grabbed a game high 14 rebounds, while Joe Girard had 13 points and seven assists, though he was just 2-9 from three point range. Buddy Boeheim struggled to shoot the ball, going just 5-20 from the floor and 2-9 from three point range on his way to 17 points. Benny Williams played 24 minutes but was just 2-7 from the floor for four points to go along with two rebounds.

Next up for Syracuse is a home matchup with rival Pittsburgh on Tuesday.