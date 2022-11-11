Syracuse Improves to 2-0 With Dominant Win Over Colgate

Syracuse’s strong 72-48 win over Colgate shows that this team has found their rhythm in the first two regular season games. The Orange led the entire game and held Colgate to single digits in the first and third quarter.

After a dominant first quarter for the Orange, the team seemed to be moving more naturally together on the court. Taking a 16 point lead over Colgate heading into halftime, Felisha Legette-Jack’s team looked to be more in sync in their second game of the week.

In the first half, Syracuse shot 47% from the field and 80% from the free throw line, making eight of their ten. The team also had 27 rebounds, with five coming on the offensive end. Forward Dariauna Lewis led the team in rebounds with ten at the conclusion of the game.

Between the middle of the first period and the beginning of the second, the Orange scored 14 unanswered points. Colgate guard Jenna Paul ended that run with a 3-pointer in the first two minutes of the second quarter. The scoring drought was made possible by Syracuse’s dominant defense.

With nine blocks in the game, the Orange shut down Colgate’s attempts to get to the hoop. Colgate only made 18 of their 64 shots from the field and weren’t able to make up for it from beyond the arc either. Colgate made only six of their 22 3-pointers and every one of those were from Jenna Paul.

Senior guard Alaina Rice made an impact on the court for the Orange racking up 16 points and three assists. She shot 86% from the floor, made both of her 3-point attempts, and went 2-2 at the free throw line. Rice also had six rebounds.

While each player is still trying to find their role on the team, Coach Felisha Legette-Jack is happy with these games where she can give different players opportunities on the court. The Orange had 22 bench points with ten of those coming from Saniaa Wilson.

“This team is maturing before our eyes,” Coach Legette-Jack said in the post game press conference.

This undefeated Syracuse team returns to the court next Monday. They play Binghamton at 7p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome.