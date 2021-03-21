Syracuse vs West Virginia Preview
Syracuse and West Virginia meet in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The game tips at 5:15 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on CBS. Here is a comparison of the two teams.
|Category
|Syracuse
|West Virginia
Seed
11
3
Record
17-9
19-9
Conf Record
9-7
11-6
Conf Tourney
Lost Quarterfinals
Lost Quarterfinals
Points
75.8
77.3
FG%
44.1%
42.8%
3PT%
33.9%
35.7%
FT%
78.4%
71.7%
Assists
15.3
13.8
Points Allowed
70.4
71.9
FG% Def
41.3%
44.5%
3PT% Def
31.5%
33.0%
Reb Margin
-1.9
+2.3
Blocks
4.9
2.9
Steals
8.7
7.5
TOs
11.2
12.1
TOs Forced
14.2
15.0
Off Efficiency
15th
10th
Def Efficiency
94th
66th
STARTERS
Point Guard
|Category
|Syracuse
|West Virginia
Player
Joe Girard
Miles McBride
Height
6-1
6-2
Weight
195
200
Points
9.6
16.0
FG%
34.9%
43.1%
3PT%
32.1%
40.6%
FT%
78.7%
81.3%
Assists
3.5
4.8
Reb
2.9
3.9
Steals
1.5
1.9
Blocks
0.1
0.3
TOs
2.1
1.8
Shooting Guard
|Category
|Syracuse
|West Virginia
Player
Buddy Boeheim
Sean McNeil
Height
6-6
6-3
Weight
195
210
Points
17.7
11.9
FG%
43.9%
40.2%
3PT%
39.1%
37.6%
FT%
88.1%
88.9%
Assists
2.7
0.8
Reb
2.5
2.1
Steals
1.3
0.5
Blocks
0.0
0.0
TOs
1.5
0.9
Small Forward
|Category
|Syracuse
|West Virginia
Player
Alan Griffin
Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Height
6-5
6-7
Weight
190
215
Points
14.1
7.6
FG%
43.8%
41.2%
3PT%
36.9%
30.6%
FT%
89.3%
75.8%
Assists
1.8
1.0
Reb
6.3
3.9
Steals
1.3
0.6
Blocks
1.8
0.4
TOs
2.2
1.3
Power Forward
|Category
|Syracuse
|West Virginia
Player
Quincy Guerrier
Jalen Bridges
Height
6-7
6-7
Weight
220
220
Points
14.0
6.0
FG%
49.6%
50.4%
3PT%
29.9%
42.2%
FT%
69.1%
69.2%
Assists
0.8
0.3
Reb
8.6
3.4
Steals
0.8
0.5
Blocks
1.0
0.4
TOs
1.0
0.4
Center
|Category
|Syracuse
|West Virginia
Player
Marke Dolezaj
Derek Culver
Height
6-10
6-10
Weight
201
255
Points
10.0
14.5
FG%
55.3%
48.5%
3PT%
0.0%
0.0%
FT%
84.7%
61.7%
Assists
3.3
1.1
Reb
5.2
9.7
Steals
1.2
0.8
Blocks
0.9
0.8
TOs
1.7
2.3