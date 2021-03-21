FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Search

Syracuse vs West Virginia Preview

The Orange and Mountaineers square off in the NCAA Tournament.
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse and West Virginia meet in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The game tips at 5:15 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on CBS. Here is a comparison of the two teams. 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

CategorySyracuseWest Virginia

Seed

11

3

Record

17-9

19-9

Conf Record

9-7

11-6

Conf Tourney

Lost Quarterfinals

Lost Quarterfinals

Points

75.8

77.3

FG%

44.1%

42.8%

3PT%

33.9%

35.7%

FT%

78.4%

71.7%

Assists

15.3

13.8

Points Allowed

70.4

71.9

FG% Def

41.3%

44.5%

3PT% Def

31.5%

33.0%

Reb Margin

-1.9

+2.3

Blocks

4.9

2.9

Steals

8.7

7.5

TOs

11.2

12.1

TOs Forced

14.2

15.0

Off Efficiency

15th

10th

Def Efficiency

94th

66th

STARTERS

Point Guard

CategorySyracuseWest Virginia

Player

Joe Girard

Miles McBride

Height

6-1

6-2

Weight

195

200

Points

9.6

16.0

FG%

34.9%

43.1%

3PT%

32.1%

40.6%

FT%

78.7%

81.3%

Assists

3.5

4.8

Reb

2.9

3.9

Steals

1.5

1.9

Blocks

0.1

0.3

TOs

2.1

1.8

Shooting Guard

CategorySyracuseWest Virginia

Player

Buddy Boeheim

Sean McNeil

Height

6-6

6-3

Weight

195

210

Points

17.7

11.9

FG%

43.9%

40.2%

3PT%

39.1%

37.6%

FT%

88.1%

88.9%

Assists

2.7

0.8

Reb

2.5

2.1

Steals

1.3

0.5

Blocks

0.0

0.0

TOs

1.5

0.9

Small Forward

CategorySyracuseWest Virginia

Player

Alan Griffin

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Height

6-5

6-7

Weight

190

215

Points

14.1

7.6

FG%

43.8%

41.2%

3PT%

36.9%

30.6%

FT%

89.3%

75.8%

Assists

1.8

1.0

Reb

6.3

3.9

Steals

1.3

0.6

Blocks

1.8

0.4

TOs

2.2

1.3

Power Forward

CategorySyracuseWest Virginia

Player

Quincy Guerrier

Jalen Bridges

Height

6-7

6-7

Weight

220

220

Points

14.0

6.0

FG%

49.6%

50.4%

3PT%

29.9%

42.2%

FT%

69.1%

69.2%

Assists

0.8

0.3

Reb

8.6

3.4

Steals

0.8

0.5

Blocks

1.0

0.4

TOs

1.0

0.4

Center

CategorySyracuseWest Virginia

Player

Marke Dolezaj

Derek Culver

Height

6-10

6-10

Weight

201

255

Points

10.0

14.5

FG%

55.3%

48.5%

3PT%

0.0%

0.0%

FT%

84.7%

61.7%

Assists

3.3

1.1

Reb

5.2

9.7

Steals

1.2

0.8

Blocks

0.9

0.8

TOs

1.7

2.3

Mangakahia
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse vs South Dakota State

SU WVU Preview
Basketball

Syracuse vs West Virginia Preview

JB
Basketball

Boeheim Reacts to Weight Room Inequality at NCAA Tournaments

Lax Highlights
Lacrosse

Strong Offense Continues to Roll in Win Over Holy Cross

WVU
Basketball

West Virginia Scouting Report

How to Watch
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse vs West Virginia

Boeheim
Basketball

Everything Jim Boeheim Said After Win Over San Diego State

Takeaways
Basketball

Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Win Over San Diego State