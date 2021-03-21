Syracuse vs West Virginia Preview

Syracuse and West Virginia meet in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The game tips at 5:15 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on CBS. Here is a comparison of the two teams.

Category Syracuse West Virginia Seed 11 3 Record 17-9 19-9 Conf Record 9-7 11-6 Conf Tourney Lost Quarterfinals Lost Quarterfinals Points 75.8 77.3 FG% 44.1% 42.8% 3PT% 33.9% 35.7% FT% 78.4% 71.7% Assists 15.3 13.8 Points Allowed 70.4 71.9 FG% Def 41.3% 44.5% 3PT% Def 31.5% 33.0% Reb Margin -1.9 +2.3 Blocks 4.9 2.9 Steals 8.7 7.5 TOs 11.2 12.1 TOs Forced 14.2 15.0 Off Efficiency 15th 10th Def Efficiency 94th 66th

STARTERS

Point Guard

Category Syracuse West Virginia Player Joe Girard Miles McBride Height 6-1 6-2 Weight 195 200 Points 9.6 16.0 FG% 34.9% 43.1% 3PT% 32.1% 40.6% FT% 78.7% 81.3% Assists 3.5 4.8 Reb 2.9 3.9 Steals 1.5 1.9 Blocks 0.1 0.3 TOs 2.1 1.8

Shooting Guard

Category Syracuse West Virginia Player Buddy Boeheim Sean McNeil Height 6-6 6-3 Weight 195 210 Points 17.7 11.9 FG% 43.9% 40.2% 3PT% 39.1% 37.6% FT% 88.1% 88.9% Assists 2.7 0.8 Reb 2.5 2.1 Steals 1.3 0.5 Blocks 0.0 0.0 TOs 1.5 0.9

Small Forward

Category Syracuse West Virginia Player Alan Griffin Emmitt Matthews Jr. Height 6-5 6-7 Weight 190 215 Points 14.1 7.6 FG% 43.8% 41.2% 3PT% 36.9% 30.6% FT% 89.3% 75.8% Assists 1.8 1.0 Reb 6.3 3.9 Steals 1.3 0.6 Blocks 1.8 0.4 TOs 2.2 1.3

Power Forward

Category Syracuse West Virginia Player Quincy Guerrier Jalen Bridges Height 6-7 6-7 Weight 220 220 Points 14.0 6.0 FG% 49.6% 50.4% 3PT% 29.9% 42.2% FT% 69.1% 69.2% Assists 0.8 0.3 Reb 8.6 3.4 Steals 0.8 0.5 Blocks 1.0 0.4 TOs 1.0 0.4

Center