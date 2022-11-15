Syracuse Wins Third Straight, Blows Out Binghamton

The Syracuse women's basketball team cruised to a 92-59 victory over Binghamton Monday night in the Dome, one night after the first significant snowfall unofficially ushered in the winter season to upstate New York. With the win, Syracuse improved to 3-0 on the season.

The Lady Orange seemed to need to shake off some of those chills at the start of the game, with Binghamton leading 10-9 midway through the first quarter. However, the post players for SU in particular played with a level of physicality and tenacity that some of the footballers could have used two nights ago in a subpar performance against Florida State.

Asia Strong, the graduate transfer forward from Wichita State, started the pace early for the Orange, recording four points and four rebounds in the first quarter. Strong, originally from South Bend, Indiana, is one of 10 new faces on this squad this year, but the energy and cohesion of this team would lead you to believe they’ve played together for years.

However, undoubtedly the star of the show tonight was senior transfer forward from Alabama A&M, Dariunna Lewis. Lewis, who came into the game recording two straight double-doubles, including an eye-popping 16 in the opener vs. Stony Brook, controlled the paint all night. She came away with a dominant 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks to fill the stat sheet. A 15-0 run to end the quarter behind solid play from

Lewis and senior guard Dyaisha Fair, who finished with a game-high 19 points. The senior guard from Rochester knocked down a three in the 1st quarter but really controlled the game with her dribble penetration and knifing through the Lady Wildcats’ defense. Sophomore guard Nyah Wilson provided a spark off the bench for the Lady Orange midway through the 2nd quarter with her scoring and playmaking. Junior Teisha Hyman came up big defensively to put this out of reach before the start of the 2nd half.

The Lady Oranges’ next game comes against LIU on Thursday at 7 PM in the Dome.

