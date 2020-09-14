SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Syracuse Women’s Basketball's Newest Recruits

Steven Shoemaker

Recruitment and planning for the future is all a part of women’s college basketball. Syracuse women’s basketball managed to land seven new players in their class of 2020 and five in their class of 2021. Coming off of a 16-15 season, the Orange hold a lot of promise for the future with their intense commitment to recruiting players to this prestigious program. Ever since the Orange’s run to the NCAA Championship in 2016, there has been high expectations for this program ever since.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Last year the women’s basketball team landed seven new players who are incoming Freshmen in this year’s class of 2020. This class is highlighted by 5-star recruit Kamilla Cardoso, a 6-foot-6 center who is the highest-rated prospect ever to sign with the program. Syracuse also managed to land another 5-star recruit in 6-foot-2 guard Priscilla Williams. Both players were given 98 overall grades by ESPN’s rankings. The other 2020 recruits are Faith Blackstone a 4-star recruit, Maud Huijbens, Khamya McNeal, Laura Salmeron, and Kiara Fisher who are all 3-star recruits.

Most programs are lucky to be able to track down a couple of players to play for their program. Syracuse likes to go for the gold by bringing in one of the largest recruiting classes in program history by adding seven new players to their roster.

A big part of recruiting players from high school is being able to plan far ahead into the future. Several schools are going to be battling it out for the same player, so it is crucial to show your commitment to that player.

The players colleges are recruiting are most likely coming from out of state and some are even coming from out of the country. For the class of 2021, two out of the five players are from Ontario, Canada.

Geographically, Syracuse managed to recruit two players in Latasha Lattimore and Shayeann Day-Wilson who both play for Crestwood Secondary School in Canada. Lattimore is a 4-star recruit playing the forward position, as she stands at 6-foot-4. Day-Wilson is also a 4-star recruit who plays the guard position, standing at 5-foot-5.

Both players are top-100 prospects, along with Nyah Wilson, according to ESPN. Wilson is also a 4-star recruit, who is a 5-foot-8 guard from Texas. Syracuse also managed to recruit forward Amani Bartlett. Bartlett is a 6-foot-3 forward who also comes from Texas.

The final player from the 2021 recruiting class is guard Julianna Walker, a 5-foot-6 guard who is one of the most prolific scorers in her state’s history. From Washington, Walker is looking to break the Washington State scoring record before she packs her bags and prepares to play collegiate basketball for the Orange.

Chris Hansen who covers college women’s basketball recruiting, had very high praise for Syracuse’s 2020 and 2021 classes. “This group talent wise, the 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes combined for Syracuse is much better than the class that took the Orange to the NCAA Championship in 2016,” Hansen said.

Hansen is a managing editor for ProspectsNation.com, provides the rankings for ESPN’s HoopGurlz, and is a McDonalds All-American selection committee member.

Hansen was impressed by Syracuse’s commitment to being able to beat out other SEC and ACC programs to get the players they were able to land in the two recruiting classes.

He was able to work with both Nyah Wilson and Julianna Walker and was impressed by how much they compete on the basketball court. They might not be the highest recruits on scouts lists, but Hansen believes these players will add so much depth to the Orange’s roster.

Since Coach Quentin Hillsman incredible run in 2016, the focus has been on strong recruiting to make sure the team can get back to that level of being able to compete for a National Championship. Since 2016 there has not really been a resurgence for the women’s team. Chris Hansen believes whenever college basketball does resume, this could be the year that Syracuse can once again make a deep run in the tournament.

Syracuse’s future in women’s basketball looks very bright. A lot of resilience, recruiting, and rebuilding has all been a part of the plan. Committed to the ‘Cuse.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Peel It Back Podcast: Episode 1

Listen to Tawny Davis and Maya Lockett talk about everything to do with Syracuse sports

Tawny Davis

Jonathan on Syracuse Defense: 'We Just Need to Finish the Game'

Jonathan says the Syracuse defense needs to "finish the game."

All Orange Staff

Missed Opportunities Cost Syracuse at North Carolina

Missed opportunities cost the Orange in season opening upset bid.

Jacob Payne

Babers on UNC Loss: 'We've Got to be Able to Execute'

Syracuse Orange head football coach Dino Babers says he's pleased with his defense, but missed opportunities on offense hurt in their 31-6 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Jacob Payne

Chris Bleich Denied Transfer Waiver by NCAA

The Syracuse offensive lineman will have to sit out the 2020 season.

All Orange Staff

Players to Watch For: Scouting North Carolina

Syracuse Orange football players take you inside the film room as they break down what they feel are the key match-ups in the season opener against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Jacob Payne

Conflicting Opinions Emerge Surrounding Lacrosse Sept 1st. Contact Date

Some coaches and class of 2022 players are unhappy with the Sept 1st. contact date during Covid-19; others see it as a blessing in disguise

Samantha Croston

Enrique Cruz Discusses Commitment to Syracuse Football

One of the top prospects to commit to Syracuse over the last decade, Enrique Cruz, talks about the decision.

Talha Rao

by

John Garcia Jr.

Syracuse Lands OT Enrique Cruz

One of the top offensive lineman in the 2021 class commits to Syracuse.

All Orange Staff

Keys to the Game: Previewing Syracuse at North Carolina

The Syracuse Orange football team has a tough draw to start the season as the open on the road at the North Carolina Tar Heels. This preview diagnoses the dynamic UNC offensive attack and gauges whether Syracuse's new 3-3-5 defense will be effective in stopping it.

Jacob Payne