Preview: Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Miami

Syracuse women’s basketball (5-1, 2-1 in ACC) will be back in the Carrier Dome for their first game of the new year to face the Miami Hurricanes (6-4, 3-4). The two teams met back on Dec. 10 as the Orange traveled to the Sunshine State and defeated the Hurricanes 69-58. Although the Orange led the 'Canes comfortably throughout the game – trailing just twice – it was a tale of two halves for Syracuse.

In the first half, it was all Orange. Syracuse shot 45% from the field and 46% (6-13) from long distance as they jumped out to a 9-0 lead. The Hurricanes managed to stick around as both teams headed to their respective locker rooms at the half-way mark, with Syracuse leading 42-34.

In the second half, the Orange offense fell apart. Syracuse scored 27 points in the closing quarters (12 and 15, respectively) on 29% shooting from the field. However, Syracuse’s ability to force turnovers on defense and an even worse shooting performance from the ‘Canes, which scored 24 points on 26% shooting in the second half, helped the Orange seal a victory and remain undefeated on the season for the time being.

Top performers from the night included Syracuse’s Tiana Mangakahia, who finished with 14 points and 7 assists in 25 minutes of action to go along with 3 steals, and a hefty number of turnovers (9). Freshmen center Kamilla Cardoso also had a stellar game. Cardoso played 13 minutes and was able to make her mark on the stat sheet with 14 points and 8 rebounds.

What to Watch for on Sunday:

Points in the paint. Syracuse dominated the battle down low against the Hurricanes in their last meeting, outscoring Miami in the shaded area 34-16. The Orange used its size to score in an efficient manner. Rather than chucking up 30 (or more) three-pointers in a game, Coach Quentin Hillsman used the resources at his disposal to his advantage. No one on Miami's team can match up with Cardoso, who exploded in the short amount of time she played against Miami the first time around. Expect to see the freshman on the court for much longer than 13 minutes on Sunday afternoon.

Syracuse's scintillating backcourt featuring Tiana Mangakahia and Kiara Lewis. Syracuse fans have had the pleasure of watching Mangakahia make plays for the Orange the last couple of years, including this one. Mangakahia's progression on the court after recovering from breast cancer has been nothing short of remarkable. The Australian bred point guard, however, has not had a break-out game as of yet, this season. A case can be made the Orange has not needed it as they have won every game of the pandemic riddled season going away, excluding a loss at North Carolina on Dec. 17 and a win vs Penn State on Dec. 6.

Lewis, who is Mangakahia's partner in the back-court, had a superb showing against the Nittany Lions. Lewis scored 27 points in a game that was still hanging in the balance in the second half. Syracuse looked for the 5-foot-8 guard down the stretch and Lewis responded, shutting the door on any hopes the Nittany Lions had of a comeback. As the season surges on, look for the dynamic duo of Mangakahia and Lewis to become one of the best backcourts in the country.

The Emily Engstler and Digna Strautmane Factor . The ladies held a 50-42 edge in the rebounding category in their last meeting versus the 'Canes, in large part due to Engstler and Struatmane's efforts on the glass. The two combined for 20 rebounds, nine of which came at the offensive end. But the two did not stop there. They contributed four threes on 50% shooting, two blocks, and two steals all together.

In the four games Engstler has played in this season, the 6-foot-1 junior has grabbed at least eight rebounds, with 11 marking her season-best, coming in Syracuse's most recent win vs. Boston College. Her season-high outburst of points came in a loss against North Carolina, as she scored 18 points on 7-9 shooting from the field. Expect Engstler to play a larger role as the season goes on and she finds her form.

Strautmane has been a model of consistency for the Orange. The senior has started in all six games for Syracuse, playing a pivotal role in the Oranges' success this season. The senior forward played her best all-around game against the Nittany Lions, much like Lewis. She did a bit of everything, recording 14 points, clawing eight rebounds, swatting four shots, to go along with two steals. Lewis may have been the player of the game that afternoon, but Strautmane brought the energy the Orange needs every time it hits the court.

Syracuse will have a fully loaded roster against the Hurricanes come Sunday. The near one-month hiatus gave the players a chance to rest and recover in the middle of the season. Concerns of Mangakahia's foot injury and Engstler's non-contact related injury, which caused her to walk off the court in the win against Boston College, were all put to bed by Coach Hillsman in a virtual press conference on Friday.

"We should be in good shape," Coach Hillsman said regarding any injury concerns on the roster. "We have been in the gym and our players have been working out. So far, so good."

Hillsman and company have a busy week ahead of them as the Orange get ready to compete in four conference games in a matter of eight days. That is if the rescheduled games do not get...rescheduled...once again. But for now, let us hope Orange basketball is here to stay.

"It's good to be back," Hillsman said. We agree, coach, we agree.

Syracuse Orange (No. 24) vs. the Miami Hurricanes has a tipoff time of 12 p.m. The rematch will be one of two straight home games for the Orange before they hit the road for consecutive road games. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.