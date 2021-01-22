Meet Syracuse Signee Shayanne Day-Wilson

Syracuse Women’s Basketball has been off to a nice start almost halfway through the 2020-2021 campaign. Remaining undefeated at home with (4-0), the 7-2 Orange have been battling through an unusual season having to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

With high hopes that next season will bring a sense of normalcy in college basketball, Coach Hillsman and the Orange are already preparing for what next season could bring from their incoming recruits. One recruit in particular to keep your eyes on will be the 5’5 point guard out of Toronto, Canada, Shayanne Day-Wilson.

Day-Wilson was rated as being the #16 PG in the class of 2021 and was #41 overall in ESPN’s Top 100 Rankings. When deciding where to play collegiate basketball, Day-Wilson was considering Notre Dame, Florida, and Michigan, but ultimately decided to take her talents to Syracuse University.

“It was mostly the coaching staff. I felt like it was a family atmosphere. I knew Coach Q and the rest of the coaching staff had my best interest and I felt like they really fit my style of play,” said Day-Wilson.

Currently a Senior at Royal Crown Academy (TO), Day-Wilson has been in the gym, working hard, and is doing everything she can to prepare herself for when she steps onto Syracuse’s campus in the Spring. Now let’s get to know everything there is to know about Day-Wilson.

Biggest Inspiration off the Court: Mom

Biggest Inspiration on the Court: Rhyne Howard (Kentucky)

In terms of the WNBA, Day-Wilson enjoys watching Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi, Diamond DeShields. In the NBA she enjoys watching Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Russell Westbrook.

Favorite Food: Jamaican food (rice and barbecue chicken)

Favorite Color: Green

Favorite Sport to play other than basketball: Badminton

Favorite Team: Phoenix Mercury

Favorite Hobby: Shopping, going out to eat, or just hanging out

Favorite Athlete of all-time: Michael Jordan

3 People to have dinner with: NBA YoungBoy, Sia, and Drake

Favorite Music: Pop and Rap (NBA Young Boy)

Favorite Movie and TV Show: Colombiana and Jane the Virgin

Hidden Talent: Enjoys singing

Due to the pandemic, Day-Wilson discusses how she has not really been able to play a game of basketball since the virus first hit back in March of 2020. Day-Wilson mentioned how it was very difficult at times having to work so hard to stay in shape, but not being able to show anything for it since no games were being played.

Day-Wilson knows her time is coming soon and is excited to get to work for the Orange once the 2021-2022 season rolls around.