Syracuse Women's Basketball beat Penn State to stay undefetaed

1. Kiara Lewis, the closer. Lewis looked as tuned in to the game as any player on the court, especially down the stretch. She finished the game with 26 points in 37 minutes. This was her first 20 point (or more) outburst of the young season. Lewis did not shoot the ball at a great percentage from deep, but she was able to will her team to a victory. Coach Hillsman knows just how important number 23 is for the Orange.

"She can win a game for us, and obviously she proved it today," said Hillsman."That's what she means to us. We can put the ball in her hand and have her win the game for us. That's an unbelievable luxury to have. A lot of teams don't have a player like that. We are very fortunate to have her."

Lewis contributed the win to her team, saying it was a "total team effort." Her performance on the offensive end was just half the story, she had a nose for the ball vs the Nittany Lions and she knew it from the start.

"I was not making shots in the first half, at least threes, so I tried to help my team in other ways, like by getting steals"

Lewis is excited to play the rest of the season, she is looking forward to building chemistry with point guard Tiana Mangakahia. She knows the skill set Managakahia brings to the court as someone she can trust to get her and the rest of the team open looks.

"I think Tiana did a great job of finding me in the second half and that's how I was able to get easy lay-ups. You have to credit her, that's what she does best. My shot was not falling but I knew once I back-cut she is going to find me. Tiana is one of the best point guards in the country."

2. Syracuse has started the season 3-0, but the shooting slump continued vs Penn State. Apart from the scrimmage-turned-into-official game vs Lincoln, the women's team has struggled shooting the ball, especially from distance.

In their first match-up of the season, Syracuse shot just 11% from distance. Against the Nittany Lions on Sunday, the Orange shot 17%.

"We need to start making perimeter shots, said Hillsman. We need to make teams come out and guard us. We can't have players combine for 0-12 beyond the arc."

3. The return of Emily Engstler. The junior guard started the second half vs Penn State after missing the first two games. Engstler started in all of 31 games last year for Syracuse, averaging a near double-double. She had a quiet debut for the Orange on Sunday as she played for just 19 minutes. She was still able to have a positive impact in Coach Q's 307th win as the Syracuse head coach.

"She did an amazing job on the glass," said Hillsman."She really helped us in some clutch situations down the stretch."

Coach Hillsman could not resist but compliment himself when asked why he brought Engstler on the court in the second half, instead of letting her start the game.

"Because I am a very good coach," said Hillsman as he let out a laugh. Honestly, it was just good to see her out on the court but some of our younger players really earned those minutes. That's what that's about."