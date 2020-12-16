Syracuse Women's Basketball will look to stay undefeated this Thursday vs UNC

After returning four starters, bringing in one of the best-recruiting classes in the country, and getting back its All-American point guard as she missed the majority of the 2019-2020 season due to breast cancer, the Syracuse women’s basketball team continues to move up in the national standings.

Syracuse came into the season ranked 23rd in the AP preseason poll. The Orange has crushed everything in its way since then and cracked the top 20 (No.18) for the first time dating back to Nov. 25, 2019.

An important piece of the puzzle has been point guard Tiana Mangakahia, who the team missed last season after she was diagnosed with cancer. Syracuse can ill afford to be without their star player this season as she is finding her comfort level on the court as the season gets older. Mangakahia had a scare in Syracuse’s last contest vs the Hurricanes. Coach Quentin Hillsman did not seem too concerned in a virtual press conference following Tuesday’s practice regarding the point guard's foot injury.

“She is doing good,” Hillsman said. “She’s walking well, she is moving around so hopefully by the time we get to Thursday she will be ready to go. She wants to play.”

Although Mangakahia has not officially practiced with the team since the Miami game, she has been itching to get on the court with her teammates.

“We have not done a whole lot in practice,” Hillsman said. “We walked through some things and she has been out there. I have been holding her off. She wants to sneak out there, but I won’t let her.”

Mangakahia’s recovery process from breast cancer on the court has been substantial. Although she has turned the ball over at an alarming rate this year, coach Hillsman believes she is too gifted of a player to not be recognized as one of the best the game has to offer.

“She has been pressing,” Hillsman said. “She and I spoke about it. She is trying to make ‘the play’. Sometimes you have to make the hockey assist. She is a very talented player. She wants to come back and pick up right where she left off. She has to slow down and let the game happen because she is such a talented player. I think that’s going to be something that comes with playing and comes with time.”

Regardless of Mangakahia’s turnovers, she has led the team to an undefeated record (4-0) along with Kiara Lewis. The two are proving pundits of the game right as they are forming one of the best backcourts in the nation. But it's not just the aficionados of the game that are taking notice, it is their teammates who are recognizing just how good these two can be.

"They are both great facilitators on the court," center Amaya Finklea-Guity said. "They both get to the basket and can dump off to the post. I just need to make sure I am ready for the catch when they do. Overall, I feel like they have a very similar game style."

Syracuse (No. 18) will take on North Carolina on Thu. Dec. 17th. The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. tip-off. This will be the second of three straight road games for the ladies, they will return to the Carrier Dome on Dec 31 for a rematch vs the Tar Heels.