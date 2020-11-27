Three Takeaways: Syracuse Edges Out Bryant in Home Opener

1. Slow start for Syracuse defense- The Bryant Bulldogs came into today's game as heavy underdogs (-21 points) to Syracuse. The Bulldogs hit their first five threes to set the tone for the rest of the game, as Syracuse struggled in playing half-court defense. The Orange did force early turnovers, the majority of them coming from full-court pressure. They led the turnover battle 20-14 for the game. The defense slightly picked up in the second half, helping Syracuse go on 11-0 run midway through.

2. Size advantage for Syracuse- The Orange crushed the Bulldogs on the offensive glass, holding a 15-10 advantage for the game, including a key offensive rebound at the free-throw line with time dwindling. This could be a constant theme for the season for the Orange squad as they have length at all positions. Quincy Gurrier was the high man with five offensive rebounds, followed by Alan Griffin, who snatched three key rebounds on offense in his debut for Syracuse.

3. Alan Griffin showed positive signs- The most anticipated player for Syracuse coming into today's game was Alan Griffin, a transfer from Illinois, who is looking to replace the production of now NBA player Elijah Hughes. Griffin had a mediocre performance from the field, scoring 14 points on just 35.7% shooting from the field. However, Griffin made timely buckets. With 3:30 to play and the Orange down three, not a lot was going in the right direction for the Syracuse offense. Griffin lined up a big three to tie things up at 80 with 3:30 to play. He also gobbled up 12 rebounds on a day where his shot was not falling at a clip he is accustomed to.

Syracuse's next match-up is home vs Niagara on Dec. 3rd, at 7 p.m, as they look to start 2-0 at the Carrier Dome to begin the season.