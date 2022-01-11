The Best NBA Prospects in the ACC

The top prospects around the ACC are dominated by five Duke Blue Devils to go along with one Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and one North Carolina Tar Heel. No other ACC team was represented in Mike Schmitz’s 100 Best Available prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, with 5 months until the draft, the list is subject to change.

Before the season started, Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim was ranked 85th on Mike Schmitz’s Best Available. Because of his struggles as the go-to guy and the Orange falling short of expectations so far this season with a 7-8 record, Boeheim’s name is nowhere to be found at the moment. Boeheim is averaging a career high 18.6 points per game but on 39 percent from the field and just 31 percent from behind the three point line. It doesn’t mean he can’t still make it to the NBA, it just means he’ll have to make it the hard way.

Paolo Banchero, 6’10” 250 lbs, Forward, Duke

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 7.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 49% FG, 34% 3PT, 77% FT

Current Rank: 2nd (Top 5 Pick)

Analysis: Listed at 6 foot 10 and 250 pounds, Banchero is a three level scorer who handles the ball like a guard. His versatile skill set should allow him to play the 3, 4, and some small ball 5 at the next level. However, he could improve his consistency from behind the three point line, his shot selection, as well as his effort and technique when guarding pick and rolls. Overall, Banchero is the most NBA ready prospect in this year’s draft but it is unclear if he’ll be the first prospect off the board in June.

Trevor Keels, 6’5” 221 lbs, Guard, Duke

Stats: 12.2 PPG, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 40% FG, 30% 3PT, 70% FT

Current Rank: 9 (Lottery)

Analysis: In his first game as a Duke Blue Devil, Trevor Keels put NBA scouts on notice when he scored 25 points to go along with 3 rebounds and 3 steals in a win against the Kentucky Wildcats. Keels has since had some inconsistent performances. But at just 18 years old, he’s demonstrated that he can play at the next level. At 6 foot 4 and 221 pounds, Keels is already physically mature, which allows him to take advantage of smaller defenders and attack taller defenders for contact finishes. He’s also flashed some playmaking skills even though he likely won’t be asked to be a full time ball handler at the next level. Keels will have to improve his shooting from behind the arc and the free throw line if he wants to have a long career. Overall, his age (18) coupled with what he’s demonstrated is something that NBA scouts will take into consideration when evaluating him.

Mark Williams,7’1” 242 lbs, Center, Duke

Stats: 8.8 PPG, 6.3 REB, 3.1 BLK, 66% FG, 65 % FT

Current Rank: 21 (Mid First Round)

Analysis: In Duke’s 84-81 win against the Gonzaga Bulldogs back on November 26th, Mark Williams stole the show in what was supposed to be a duel between top prospects Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. Williams scored 17 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and blocked 6 shots. He also played great defense against Gonzaga star Drew Timme even though Timme’s stats on paper may say otherwise. Williams has been relatively quiet since but his role isn’t to average 20 points and 10 rebounds. On paper, his stats (and his game) aren’t flashy but for every superstar, teams are also looking at players who know their role and are willing to do the dirty work and that’s what Williams does best. Overall, Willians has a long way to go in his development but his flashes of potential have been encouraging for NBA scouts to take into consideration.

Wendell Moore Jr., 6’5” 213 lbs, Forward, Duke

Stats: 16.0 PPG, 5.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 54% FG, 37% 3PT, 72% FT

Current Rank: 22 (Mid First Round)

Analysis: After struggling during his first two seasons at Duke, Moore is starting to look like the highly-touted McDonald’s All-American that Duke recruited in 2019. Moore has a strong case for the most improved player in college basketball this season. His points, rebounds, assists, steals, three point percentage, and field goal percentage are all up from last season. With a more defined role as a point forward and a much improved three point shot, Moore seems primed for the next level.

A.J. Griffin, 6’6” 222 lbs, Forward, Duke

Stats: 7.3 PPG, 3.0 REB, 53%FG, 44% 3PT, 75% FT

Current Rank: 29 (Late First Round)

Analysis: Going into the season, Griffin was a projected lottery pick. But his knee injury and his adjustment to the college game set him back. Recently, Griffin has improved his play and has found his niche as a wing defender which is a role he’ll likely play at the next level. At the moment, his career arc looks similar to that of his teammate Wendell Moore’s in that Griffin may need to stay another year or two to polish up his game before entering the NBA Draft. Should he enter this year’s draft, he’d be taken primarily for his upside over his body of work.

Blake Wesley, 6’5” 185 lbs, Guard, Notre Dame

Stats: 14.3 PPG, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 44% FG, 34% 3PT, 68% FT

Current Rank: 40 (Mid Second Round)

Analysis: As an unheralded recruit going into his freshman season, Blake Wesley has skyrocketed up many draft boards. Wesley has impressed many scouts with his scoring prowess along with some flashes of playming ability. He’ll have to improve his efficiency from the field and the free throw line but with more higher level coaching and experience, he should improve with time. Overall, Wesley’s best basketball is still ahead of him.

Caleb Love, 6’4” 195 lbs, Guard, North Carolina

Stats: 15.6 PPG, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 45% FG, 43% 3PT, 84% FT

Current Rank: 77 (Undrafted)

Analysis: Caleb Love had a rough freshman season overall but showed some promise toward the end of the year. This season, Love has come back a better overall player. He’s more efficient from the field and he’s worked on cutting down turnovers which is still an area he can improve on. Overall, this year’s draft doesn’t appear to be deep at the point guard position. Although not perceived as a true point guard, this can work to Love’s benefit if he’s able to put together some consistent performances and lead the Tar Heels to the NCAA Tournament.