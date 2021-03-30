Ten Transfer Options That Could Make Sense for Syracuse Basketball

A look at players in the transfer portal who could fill a role for the Orange.

Syracuse basketball has already lost two players to the transfer portal and another is testing the NBA Draft waters. Jim Boeheim recently stated on ESPN Radio that he expects the program to lose four to six players. That will force the Orange to recruit the portal in order to fill the roster.

Who are some players currently in the portal who make sense? Here are some potential options, depending on who else leaves.

Guard Symir Torrence (Marquette): A 6-3 guard who is a Syracuse native makes a ton of sense if the Orange wish to add a guard to the roster. Torrence played AAU ball with Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard as well. He played sparingly at Marquette, but still has three years of eligibility remaining. Held a Syracuse offer out of high school.

Guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (Minnesota): A 6-2 combo guard, Mashburn Jr. played 22 minutes per game as a true freshman. He has great bloodlines and played at Brewster Academy, a school the Syracuse coaches have recruited well over the years. If Syracuse loses Kadary Richmond to the transfer portal, he would be a solid replacement.

Guard Tyon Grant-Foster (Kansas): A former top JUCO prospect, the 6-7 guard has tremendous length for the position. He still has two years of eligibility remaining after averaging eight minutes in 22 appearances at Kansas this past season. His length would make him intriguing in the zone if Syracuse wanted to add to its back court.

Guard Justin Powell (Auburn): Powell is a 6-6 freshman guard who can flat out shoot it. He played in 10 games last season, starting seven, before a concussion derailed the rest of his season. During those 10 games, Powell averaged 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Powell would be a significant addition given his offensive skills and length should Syracuse wish to add a guard.

Guard Jacob Young (Rutgers): Young started 20 games for Rutgers last season and has one year of eligibility remaining. He averaged over 14 points and three assists per game last season while shooting nearly 37% from beyond the arc. Young can really play. He had 18 points and 10 assists against Syracuse last season.

Forward Jimmy Boeheim (Cornell): Does this really need to be explained? A 6-8 forward who averaged 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in 30 minutes per game as a junior, Boeheim did not play this past year as the Ivy League cancelled the season. Boeheim would provide front court depth and experience. Oh and his dad is the head coach at Syracuse and brother the starting shooting guard. So there's that.

Forward Kevin Marfo (Texas A&M): A 6-8, 247 pound forward, Marfo is a strong, powerful player. He had a tremendous season in 2019-20 at Quinnipiac, averaging 10 points and 13 rebounds per game. He transferred to Texas A&M during that offseason, and played in 17 games at just 12.8 minutes per. With his experience, size and strength, he could make some sense if Syracuse needs front court depth.

Forward Savion Flagg (Texas A&M): A combo forward of sorts, Flagg was a double digit per game scorer as a sophomore and junior, and a solid rebounder. He played fewer minutes last year, but a change of scenery with a larger role could re-energize him.

Forward Race Thompson (Indiana): Another combo forward, Thompson is a solid defender, physical player and good rebounder. With Robert Braswell and John Bol Ajak already in the portal, and Quincy Guerrier testing the NBA Draft, an experienced option who brings some physicality inside would be a nice addition to the roster. Especially if Guerrier decides to turn pro.

Center Aidan Igiehon (Louisville): Igiehon is a former elite recruit who has a massive frame at 6-10, 245 pounds. Injuries have hampered his ability to see the court consistently and now he is looking for a fresh start in order to realize some of his potential. If Syracuse loses Jesse Edwards to the portal, Igiehon would be an interesting option.