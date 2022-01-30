WATCH: Frank Anselem, Cole Swider Dunks vs Wake Forest

Frank Anselem gave Syracuse a spark off the bench and Cole Swider had one of his best games of the season as the Orange blew out Wake Forest 94-72 Saturday night. Anselem had a few big dunks in the first half, while Swider had one in transition during a run in the second half. You can watch an Anselem dunk off a Jimmy Boeheim feed and the Swider dunk in the video above.

The first half saw both teams take command at different times. Syracuse opened with a 7-3 edge before Wake took control with an 11-0 run to push the lead to as many as eight. The Orange bounced back, however, and took a lead briefly late in the first half. The Demon Deacons would answer by hitting a pair of threes to take a three point edge into the locker room. Both teams shot well in the first half, with Wake at over 53% and Syracuse right at 50%.

Syracuse came out even hotter to start the second half. The Orange made eight of its first 10 shots on its way to a 22-6 run to create an 13 point lead less than six minutes after halftime. The advantage would only swell from there, growing to as much as 23 with five minutes left. Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider were scorching hot in the second half, and the Syracuse defense got stops against a very good Wake Forest offense. Syracuse would cruise the rest of the way.

