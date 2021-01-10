WATCH: Braswell Block Leads to Buddy Three in Key Sequence

Syracuse knocked off Georgetown 74-69 Saturday night inside the Carrier Dome. A key sequence that helped the Orange hold off the Hoyas happened with a little over five minutes to play. You can watch that sequence in the video above.

Syracuse had held a 16 point lead in the second half, but Georgetown was making a charge late in the second half. They trimmed the lead to just four when Georgetown got a steal and looked for an easy transition bucket. The Hoyas best player, Jahvon Blair, took an outlet pass and charged towards the hoop at full speed.

A basket there trims the lead to two and give Georgetown all of the momentum. Robert Braswell, however, had other ideas. Braswell was trailing the play but was sizing up Blair as he sprinted towards him. When Blair attempted his layup, Braswell leaped and swatted it from behind. Even with the proper angle that is an incredibly difficult play to make, especially without fouling.

The ball bounced off of the backboard, Joe Girard chased it down and turned up court for a transition opportunity for Syracuse. He found an open Buddy Boeheim behind the three point line, and Buddy drilled the shot. Instead of a two point game, Syracuse led by seven.

Syracuse ended up winning the game by five, but there was no more important sequence than the Braswell block and Boeheim three. Braswell finished the game with just three points, but was fantastic defensively with three steals and one block. Buddy Boeheim led all scorers with 21 points.