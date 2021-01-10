FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

WATCH: Braswell Block Leads to Buddy Three in Key Sequence

Braswell's defensive play was a huge factor in Syracuse's win.
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse knocked off Georgetown 74-69 Saturday night inside the Carrier Dome. A key sequence that helped the Orange hold off the Hoyas happened with a little over five minutes to play. You can watch that sequence in the video above. 

Syracuse had held a 16 point lead in the second half, but Georgetown was making a charge late in the second half. They trimmed the lead to just four when Georgetown got a steal and looked for an easy transition bucket. The Hoyas best player, Jahvon Blair, took an outlet pass and charged towards the hoop at full speed.  

A basket there trims the lead to two and give Georgetown all of the momentum. Robert Braswell, however, had other ideas. Braswell was trailing the play but was sizing up Blair as he sprinted towards him. When Blair attempted his layup, Braswell leaped and swatted it from behind. Even with the proper angle that is an incredibly difficult play to make, especially without fouling. 

The ball bounced off of the backboard, Joe Girard chased it down and turned up court for a transition opportunity for Syracuse. He found an open Buddy Boeheim behind the three point line, and Buddy drilled the shot. Instead of a two point game, Syracuse led by seven. 

Syracuse ended up winning the game by five, but there was no more important sequence than the Braswell block and Boeheim three. Braswell finished the game with just three points, but was fantastic defensively with three steals and one block. Buddy Boeheim led all scorers with 21 points. 

Buddy Highlights
Basketball

Highlights: Buddy Boeheim Scores Game-High 21 vs Georgetown

Buddy
Basketball

WATCH: Braswell Block Leads to Buddy Three in Key Sequence

Grant
Basketball

Jerami Grant Leads Pistons to Comeback Win

Braswell
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse vs Georgetown

Nykeim
Football

Former Syracuse WR Nykeim Johnson Finds New Home

Boeheim
Basketball

Syracuse vs Clemson Postponed, Will Play at North Carolina Instead

SU GT Preview
Basketball

Syracuse vs Georgetown Preview & Prediction

Folk
Recruiting

Get to Know Syracuse DB Signee Malcolm Folk

Takeaways
Basketball

Next Four Games Will Tell Tale of Syracuse's Season