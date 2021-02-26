Wes Johnson Reflects on 2009-10 Season, Time at Syracuse

AllSyracuse.com had the opportunity to speak with former Syracuse forward Wes Johnson about a variety of topics. Video of the interview is at the top of the page. Johnson discusses his transfer from Iowa State, being recruited by Syracuse as a transfer, his time with the Orange, the 2009-10 season, Arinze Onuaku's injury, Kobe Bryant, what he's up to now and some behind the scenes stories.

Johnson only played one season at Syracuse, but it was a memorable one. He spent his first two seasons at Iowa State where he averaged over 12 point per game in each. Following a transfer to Syracuse and sitting out the 2008-09 campaign, Johnson won Big East Player of the Year during the 2009-10 season. He averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game during the year while shooting over 50% from the floor and 41% from three point range.

Syracuse reached number one in the nation during that season and earned a one seed in the NCAA Tournament. Starting center Arinze Onuaku was hurt in the Big East Tournament and did not return the rest of the season. Syracuse fell to Butler in the Sweet-16.

Johnson turned pro after that stellar season and was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. He spent nine seasons in the NBA, playing for the Timberwolves, the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards. For his career, Johnson averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.