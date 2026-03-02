What Adrian Autry said as the Syracuse basketball regular season winds down this week

There were a couple of questions asked of Adrian Autry Monday during his segment on the call that caused him to reflect on both the current disappointing season rapidly coming to a close, and the entirety of his three year tenure running his beloved alma mater's hoop program (notice the artwork of his playing days on the wall in the screen shot above).

The tone was unmistakable. With only two games left in the regular season beginning Tuesday night at Louisville (9:00 p.m. ET / ACC Network), and likely a minimum of one game next week in the ACC Tournament, Autry's three-year tenure is winding down, and the much talked about change in leadership that has been swirling around for weeks, is on the way.

"I have not talked to anyone about next year."

That was Autry's direct answer to the (commendable) direct question posed to him Monday about his future leading the program, or not.

On one side, even if Autry has been told of the university's intentions in meetings with outgoing athletic director John Wildhack about getting a fourth season, he would not share that publicly at this point in time, simply to avoid follow-up questions requesting details.

Autry maintained Monday that he is just focused on "trying to finish up as good as we can this year." He says he has not thought about the meaning of the regular season finale Saturday in the Dome against Pitt, as being the last home game of his SU head coaching career, but as the final game of 31 in the regular season, and is expecting the same from his team.

"I would hope so," Autry said when asked about getting the best out of his players this week after his post-Wake Forest tongue lashing over lack of toughness.

"This group has always responded (to the season's ups and downs), and I expect them to repond again."

So exactly what has Autry and the university learned about the contemporary world of college hoops?

in a nutshell, it is fluid and financially challenging. The 'Cuse stakeholders supporting the program were not ready to react as fast as the world of college basketball was changing, and that speed only increased in each of the three years Autry was tasked with moving the program forward from the Jim Boeheim era.

"It's been a challenge because college (basketball) has changed, and I don't think we really totally grasped that, (making) the commitment to that change," Autry candidly admitted Monday.

"Being able to adapt fast, whether it was the roster or the rules. Whether it was the financial piece of it. Everything just changed so fast. Those things had a bigger impact on results than most people know, or give credit to. But again that's what it is."

The next SU head coach will need to have the comfort of knowing the biggest supporters are turning out with the financial resources in place to build out a maximum scholarship roster with depth to his specifications, and the overall ongoing support needed from the entirity of the new university senior administration and Orange Nation fanbase,

