SU dominate against BC

In the last game before the final game of the season, the SU women came out and showed Boston College what they're made of. Starting off hot, they scored 10 points right out the gate before BC could even get on the board. This got the ball rolling and both Tiana Mangakahia and Engstler showed off early with their impressive skills. The team kind of slowed down nearing the end of the first quarter but was still able to maintain their lead 20-16. They kept the lead up in the second quarter and scored 23 points to end the half 43-31

In the second half, the Orange did not waist time and hit the ground running. Ensgstler hit a couple threes just because she could do and and Mangakahia added to already impressive year with he combo of defense and offense. The team was also impressive tonight with rebounding, out rebounding Boston College by 4 with 41 and 26 of those being defensive.

Coach Hillsman was overall proud of his team's performance tonight and is looking forward to Sunday's final game, "We shared the ball and that's what we want. We want them to assist each and I was very happy that we were able to do that."

The SU women's final game is Sunday against NC in their Play4Kay game for breast cancer awareness. This will also be Tiana Mangakahia's last game as a player for the Orange as she has forgone her last year of eligibility to turn pro.