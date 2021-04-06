FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Woody Newton Enters Transfer Portal

The freshman forward is leaving the Orange.
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse freshman forward Woody Newton has entered the transfer portal. Newton played sparingly during this past season, but did flash ability when he was on the court. Newton still has four years of eligibility remaining due players receiving an extra year of eligibility as a result of the pandemic.

Newton's best game came against Rider in December. He scored nine points on 3-4 shooting from beyond the arc and grabbed eight rebounds in 22 minutes. After December 19th, Newton only played in four games, not eclipsing five minutes in any of them. 

As a recruit, Newton was a borderline top 100 wing prospect out of Mount Zion Prep in Maryland. He signed with Syracuse over offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgetown, Kansas State, Maryland, Penn State, Saint Louis, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Xavier, among others. 

Newton committed to Syracuse in May 2019 and signed that November. 

"Syracuse is the best fit for me academically and/or basketball," Newton told Rivals.com after he committed. "Academically, it has the best communications program in the country, called the Newhouse (School of Public Communications). When it comes to the basketball side, I am a perfect fit for Syracuse basketball.

“Syracuse is known for having long, lanky and skilled wings like myself. The relationship I have with the coaches just solidified everything with me. How they were there encouraging in good games and in bad, and telling me what I could do to impact the program more every time I touched the floor."

