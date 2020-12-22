Nykeim Johnson Named to All-ACC Second Team

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse wide receiver and special teams return man Nykeim Johnson was named to the 2020 All-ACC second team on Tuesday, leading all Orange vote-getters with 123 points. Johnson led the ACC with 169 punt-return yards for an average of 14.1-yards per return this season. Johnson's 395 kick-return yards were second-best in the conference behind Virginia Tech Khalil Herbert's 430-yard return total. Johnson joins Pitt kicker Alex Kessman and Miami punter Lou Hedley to round out the rest of the second-team specialists.

All 15 conference members added at least one player to the All-ACC Teams, assembling them based on votes cast by a 49-member media panel and the league's 15 head coaches. Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote, and one point for each third-team selection.

Syracuse punter Nolan Cooney's was selected to the third-team specialist group. His 59 points were second-most among Orange players. Cooney's 44.8-yard average was third among ACC punters, but his 3,314 yards on 74 punts lead the nation.

Cooney was also named the recipient of the ACC's 2020 Brian Piccolo Award, as announced by the league on Monday. The Piccolo Award has been given annually since 1970 in memory of the late Brian Piccolo to the "most courageous" football player in the ACC. Cooney was diagnosed with testicular cancer as a high school junior. Cooney becomes the first student-athlete from Syracuse to earn the ACC's Brian Piccolo Award.

Joining Cooney on the All-ACC third team are teammates Taj Harris and Ifeatu Melifonwu. Syracuse WR Taj Harris (57 points) had a breakout season with 733 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. His 5.8 catches per contest were top five in the conference, and his 73.3-yard game average ranked sixth.

Orange CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, who declared for the NFL Draft last week, received a total of 56 points. Melifonwu's 10 passes defended (9 break-ups, 1 INT) are tied for third among ACC defenders. He also racked up 54 tackles, three TFLs, and one sack during his junior season.

Receiving Honorable Mentions (20 or more votes) are Syracuse defenders Mikel Jones and Garrett Williams. Orange LB Mikel Jones's four interceptions are tied for first among all conference ballhawks. His three forced fumbles are second-most conference-wide, as are his two fumble recoveries.

Syracuse CB Garrett Williams led the ACC in passes defended as a redshirt freshman with 12. His 70-yard return total on two interceptions ranked third in the league. Williams was one of only two ACC players to return an interception for a touchdown this season.