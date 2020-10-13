Andre Cisco Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse safety Andre Cisco announced on Twitter that he is declaring for the NFL Draft. Cisco, who was an All-American as a freshman after leading the nation with seven interceptions and was a preseason All-American entering this season, suffered an injury before the Georgia Tech game. That injury cost him the rest of the season, and he has elected to forego his remaining eligibility in order to turn pro.

Cisco finishes his Syracuse career with 136 tackles, 14 passes defensed and 13 interceptions. He was projected by nearly everyone to be a first or second round draft pick before the injury. It remains to be seen how that will impact his status. Regardless, Cisco has certainly earned his accolades.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

As mentioned, he led the nation in interceptions as a true freshman and followed that up with five more as a sophomore. Through two games this season, Cisco had one interception and 11 tackles. That was cut short after colliding with wide receiver Ed Hendrix during pregame warmups prior to the matchup with Georgia Tech.

Cisco has the potential to be the highest Syracuse draft pick since Chandler Jones went in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus describes Cisco as follows:

Cisco has been a playmaking machine in his two years with the Orange, but was particularly impressive in his freshman campaign when he posted an 88.8 coverage grade from PFF and allowing just 274 yards in 490 pass-coverage opportunities. That number dropped to 61 last year, however; allowing 376 yards on 304 snaps. "That said, he did continue to show his playmaking ability by totaling 10 combined pass breakups and interceptions to bring his two-year combined total to 25, seven more than any other safety," Treash writes. Cisco (6'0/203) is getting 2021 draft hype, and if he continues to show that playmaking ability in 2020, he likely is one of the first safeties off the board in April if he does enter the draft.