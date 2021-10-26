Dino Babers on Damien Alford: 'He Doesn't Even Know What He's Capable Of Yet'

Freshman wide receiver Damien Alford made the game winning touchdown catch in Syracuse's 41-36 comeback win over Virginia Tech. The 6-6 wideout has flashed big play ability this season. Not only did he have the 45 yarder against the Hokies, but he also caught a 73-yard score against Albany. Alford has seen more playing time as the season has progressed, with at least one catch in six straight games.

The big plays have many excited about his potential within the offense. Count Dino Babers among those that are enthusiastic about his future.

"I was literally thinking about him driving to work this morning," Babers said during his weekly press conference on Monday. "He is the classic movie Bambi. He's the classic, where you've got little Bambi and mom's taking care of him and showing him the ropes. Then mom tells Bambi to run and mom doesn't make it and Bambi gets to the forest. Then the big buck takes Bambi underneath his wings and Bambi grows into a big buck.

"We don't have that yet. We've still got Bambi with mom. We're looking forward to when he starts growing some horns. There's positives and negatives when they're that young and they're out there, in a lot of ways. But he's growing and he's learning and he doesn't even know what he's capable of yet. Hopefully some day he does."

Alford signed with Syracuse in its 2020 recruiting class. He picked the Orange over Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and several others out of McArthur High in Florida. Alford is originally from Canada, however. He has eight catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Alford and the Orange next take the field Saturday against Boston College in the Carrier Dome.