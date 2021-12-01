Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Luke Benson, Adrian Cole Enter Transfer Portal

    Syracuse football loses two more players to the portal.
    Syracuse football has two new entries into the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Cornerback Adrian Cole and tight end Luke Benson have both entered the portal. Cole was a primary reserve at corner this past season, getting a couple of starts when Garrett Williams was out due to injury. Benson is a pass catching tight end that was rarely targeted. He elected to enter the portal despite Syracuse firing its offensive coordinator in Sterlin Gilbert. He will look for a new as opposed to waiting to see if the Orange hires someone who is more prone to tight end utilization.

    Cole finishes his Syracuse career with 31 tackles and three pass deflections. He did not record an interception during his two seasons with the Orange. Cole signed with Syracuse out of Plantation High in Florida as part of the Orange’s 2019 recruiting class. He picked Syracuse over offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Kansas, Marshall, Pittsburgh, Toledo, South Florida, Western Michigan and others.

    Benson finishes his Syracuse career with 19 catches for 261 yads and five touchdowns over three seasons. As a true freshman, Benson flashed playmaking ability from the tight end spot with eight catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns. When Syracuse made the switch to Sterlin Gilbert as the offensive coordinator starting with the 2020 season, his productivity fell off as targets diminished. Benson had just five catches for 22 yards during the 2021 campaign. Benson signed with Syracuse out of Central Bucks West High in Pennsylvania as part of its 2019 recruiting class. He picked the Orange over offers from Albany, Army, Buffalo, Temple, several Ivy League opportunities and others.

