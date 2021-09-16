Bleav in Syracuse Episode 4: Expectations Heading Into FCS Matchup With Albany

Episode four of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast is out! Co-hosts Mike McAllister and Shamarko Thomas look ahead to the Orange's matchup with FCS foe Albany, including how to keep your competitive edge for such an opponent, what the Orange can look to accomplish in all three phases, how this game will shape the quarterback situation, some stories about Ryan Nassib and a few things to know about Albany. Download, subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting location below.

Apple Podcasts: LINK

Stitcher: LINK

iHeart Radio: LINK

Spotify: LINK

You can also listen to the podcasts on the Bleav website HERE.

In episode one, Mike and Shamarko broke down Syracuse's season opening win over Ohio. Episode two focused on previewing the home opener against Rutgers. Episode three broke down the loss to Rutgers.