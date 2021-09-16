September 16, 2021
Bleav in Syracuse Episode 4: Expectations Heading Into FCS Matchup With Albany

What can the Orange learn about itself this week?
Author:
Publish date:

Episode four of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast is out! Co-hosts Mike McAllister and Shamarko Thomas look ahead to the Orange's matchup with FCS foe Albany, including how to keep your competitive edge for such an opponent, what the Orange can look to accomplish in all three phases, how this game will shape the quarterback situation, some stories about Ryan Nassib and a few things to know about Albany. Download, subscribe and listen on your favorite podcasting location below. 

Apple Podcasts: LINK

Stitcher: LINK

iHeart Radio: LINK

Spotify: LINK

You can also listen to the podcasts on the Bleav website HERE.

Introducing the Bleav in Syracuse podcast! A Syracuse football podcast co-hosted by Mike McAllister of Syracuse and former Syracuse as well as NFL safety Shamarko Thomas on the Bleav Podcasting Network. The podcast is produced by Kyle Leff. Bleav is described as, “from athletes who played for the teams to passionate experts on topics you want to hear, Bleav Podcast Network is the #1 podcast network for professionals.”

The co-hosts of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast will break down Syracuse football after each game this season and preview upcoming matchups. You can access the Bleav in Syracuse podcast in all of your favorite podcasting locations. Apple podcasts, Stitcher, iHeart Radio and Spotify. The links to each are listed above.

In episode one, Mike and Shamarko broke down Syracuse's season opening win over Ohio. Episode two focused on previewing the home opener against Rutgers. Episode three broke down the loss to Rutgers.  

