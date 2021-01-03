Broncos Wearing 44 Decal on Helmets to Honor Floyd Little

NFL and College Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little passed away on Friday. Little was a legend at both the collegiate and professional level. After starring at Syracuse, Little was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the sixth pick of the 1967 NFL Draft.

Little went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the Broncos, and many credit him for saving the franchise. That is why the Broncos organization, as well as its fan base, have given him the nickname "The Franchise."

On Sunday, they announced on Twitter that they will be wearing a 44 patch on their helmets during the regular season finale in order to pay tribute to one of the organization's all-time greats.

At Syracuse, Little was a three time All-American. He ran for 2,750 yards in three seasons with 35 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Little also added 51 receptions for 591 yards and four more scores. He then spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos, making five Pro Bowls and was named first team All-Pro in 1969. Little rushed for 6,323 yards with 43 touchdowns during his professional career. He added 2,418 receiving yards with nine more scores as well.

He has spent considerable time within Syracuse Athletics promoting the school and the football program. Little was one of the nice guys in sports, leaving a positive impression on everyone he met. Little was humble, kind and full of life. His passion for people, for life and for Syracuse will be deeply missed.