Cal's Three Keys to Victory vs Wake Forest

The battle between the Orange and #19 Wake Forest this weekend can go one or two ways. A close game down to the wire, or a blowout. The key to making this game a close one will rely primarily on the defense’s ability to limit the high powered Wake Forest offense. The Demon Deacons have a mass variety of weapons on offense which is why they average 38 points per game. The performance of the backers and defensive line for the Orange will either make the job for the secondary extremely easy or very hard. It starts up front this game and lock in on the box to see which way this game can go from the first snap.

Stop the Run

The threat the Demon Deacons pose for the Orange in the rushing attack can decide the game. Through five games this year, Wake Forest has a total of 930 yards rushing and an average of 186 yards per game. The slow read mesh of Sam Hartman and the running backs of the Demon Deacons provides serious problems for not only the box but the secondary. If the Orange defenders can stay on their assignment, reading run or pass successfully, the RPO action for Wake Forest can be stopped. It is essential the linebackers read the guard pulls and either slow play the run action or fly into the backfield making tackles for loss. As well as the Orange defensive line getting knockback which would make it hard for the guards to pull and for Hartman to get a groove in the pocket. The running backs for Wake Forest display a patient play style, resembling Le'Veon Bell in the backfield in the way they slowly pounce and hide behind their lineman.

Stick to what you know

The Orange offense primarily wants to run the ball which is completely fine. However, if the game warrants the decision whether you should pass or run… stick with the run. Although asserting your dominance is key in establishing the run, being patient is even better. In order to run the ball, one should know it's a process. Every run won’t be big and every run won’t be small. If the Orange can prove to get Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader going in the rushing attack this game is over because then it opens up the play action pass. With the departure of Taj Harris, look for other receivers to fill the void. Anthony Queeley and Courtney Jackson relayed this week that it’s about winning the game. Therefore, look for the Orange to stick to what they know and build a foundation through running the ball and controlling the clock.

Protect the Perimeter

The Orange defense cannot allow Wake Forest to get out on the edges and control the game like Florida State did. The secondary has not defended the perimeter screens well enough which ultimately results in extended drives when the Orange defense can be off the field. Rutgers attacked them there and Florida State attacked them there in which both games resulted in losses. Therefore, if the Orange can defend those wide receiver screens, jet motion plays, sideline throws like hitches and comebacks, or any perimeter runs the Orange should be in business to win.