Chris Elmore Returning to Syracuse Football

Syracuse fullback/tight end/defensive lineman/offensive lineman Chris Elmore announced on Twitter he will return for one more season with the Orange.

"First off I would like to thank the Syracuse community, from the coaches, to the fans, to my teammates who will forever be my brothers," Elmore said in a post on Twitter. "After talking it out with my family and weighing out my options they said they are with me 100% with whatever I do. This biggest thing that stuck with me is home is where the heart is. I've given this program my heart and soul for the past 4 years, with that being said I've got UNFINISHED BUSINESS and planning on coming back next year to FINISH what was started 4 years ago."

Elmore has been one of the most unselfish teammates in recent Syracuse history. He started out as a fullback/tight end, also spent time at defensive line, and moved to offensive line at the beginning of this past season due to significant injuries to that position group.

"Chris Elmore is so unselfish," Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said earlier this season. "I mean, We would not have been able to finish the season without him. There would have been 11 no-contests without Chris. And I can't thank him enough for the unselfish act he did in keeping us afloat and keeping us running through these games."

Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris thinks highly of his teammate as well.

"Chris 'Rhino' is an amazing football player," Harris said this past season. "Since I got here, I watched him step into roles that not a lot of guys can step into. Whenever he's asked to do anything, Rhino's going to get it done.

"He's a heck of a player. Him moving to o-line just shows you how adaptive he is. He can play any position on the field, and I mean it. I mean it. I mean it. I came in as a freshman, and I've seen him catching balls, lined him in the backfield. He's a hybrid, definitely."

