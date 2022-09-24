Dino Babers Breaks Down Close Win Over Virginia

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers spoke to the media after the Orange's 22-20 win over Virginia.

“The play was not perfect, that’s for sure, but the record is”

The close 22-20 Syracuse win over Virginia pushes the Orange to 4-0 in the season, but this game showed that the team has some issues to address before they play again in the Dome next Saturday. In his post-game press conference, Head Coach Dino Babers talked about where the Orange is as a team and how they can improve upon the trouble areas.

“Our guys like playing on Friday, I wished they played a little cleaner on Friday”

With four turnovers and some tough patches for the offense, Syracuse still pulled out a win. The offense struggled to get Sean Tucker moving until late in the 4th quarter, only allowing him to rush 60 yards. Although this was more than his 42 against Purdue, the offensive line must find a way to block better and create the holes that allow Tucker to make a necessary impact in the win.

Garrett Shrader also struggled in this game, throwing his first interception of the season in the 2nd quarter. Shrader threw for 277 yards, his second most of the season, going 22-33 (66.7%). Where Shrader needs to improve for next week is in his ability to convert in the red zone. Luckily for the Orange, Andre Szmyt went 5-5 in field goals and gave Syracuse the push they needed to get the win.

“We have some banged up guys.”

Defensively, Syracuse suffered from several injuries including DL Terry Lockett who left the game limping in the 3rd quarter. The defense was also missing Derek McDonald, who never suited up for the game, Alijah Clark who also left the game limping, and Ja’Had Carter who was injured before the half. Coach Babers said “there was some football stuff going on out there, that got [Clark] caught up” but that he thinks he will be okay. Hopefully Clark recovers before Syracuse's game next Saturday.

When players went down on the defensive end, young backups took the field and showed they were ready. Coach Babers said that he “was proud about how they came in and they competed”, especially on necessary third and fourth downs towards the end of the game.

“How cool is that, huh”

In response to Andre Szmyt going 5-5 in the game against Virgina, Coach Babers was visibly proud of the change he has seen in Syracuse’s kicker. After the Orange’s game against UConn, Coach said that Szmyt has gone back to his old ways and that it has been working. After going 9-14 last season, the old Andre is back and was a key player in the win at home against Virginia. Szmyt is 9-10 in the season thus far.

“There’s no quit in these guys, they find a way to win”

This no quit mentality has elevated Syracuse to a perfect record heading into their fifth game of the season against Wagner on October 1st.

