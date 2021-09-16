Dino Babers Tests Negative for COVID-19

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers has tested negative for COVID-19, Syracuse Athletics announced Thursday.

“Coach Dino Babers’ PCR test has come back negative for COVID-19,” Syracuse said in a statement. “In accordance with public health guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals who have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19, but has received a negative test result, Coach Babers will continue to mask indoors and outdoors when in the presence of others.

“Those same protocols apply to fans attending Syracuse’s game vs. UAlbany on Saturday. All fans are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, when in the stadium, or outdoors on campus around others, except when actively eating or drinking. We appreciate our fans’ cooperation in protecting the health and well-being of our community.”

The test was sparked by coach Babers coming in close contact with an individual who tested positive. Syracuse Athletics provided a statement to Syracuse.com following the news of close contact as follows:

"Coach Dino Babers was informed last night that someone with whom he had close contact tested positive for COVID-19. Coach Babers is following all University protocols and CDC public health guidance, including undergoing an immediate PCR test first thing this morning. Coach has not experienced any symptoms and will continue wearing a mask and following all public healthy guidelines pending the outcome of his COVID test."

Who that individual is that tested positive remains unclear. Syracuse hosted Rutgers on Saturday with fans in the Carrier Dome for the first time since the 2019 season. All fans and media were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the game.

The ACC released an updated COVID game rescheduling policy in August. It stated the following:

In the sports of football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball: