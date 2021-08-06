Dino Babers Hosts Press Conference for Start of Training Camp

Babers addresses COVID-19, the QB position and the return of fans in first presser back at the Dome.

For the first time in almost two years, SU Head Coach Dino Babers addressed the media in-person at The Carrier Dome for the start of Syracuse Training Camp.

Babers enters his 36th season as a collegiate coach with a format that will look more like his previous 34 training camps. While COVID-19 restrictions riddled last year's training camp as zoom took over in-person team meetings, there will be no need for Zoom this time around.

The Orange will be able to sit down as a team to kick off training camp, which Babers believes is essential to starting the season off right.

"You get an opportunity to sit down and eat and be around each other, and the conversation and that comradery are extremely important."

Aside from the weekly testing, zoom calls, and empty stadiums that came with playing football during a pandemic, Babers understood that for some, football took a backseat to the real world problems that COVID-19 presented.

“There was a lot of other things going on peoples minds that were more important than football.”

Some players chose to forgo last season due to the pandemic, including two key players in SU's backfield, Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard. Their returns along with Sean Tucker, who had a sensational freshman year as the lead back in 2020, make up a running back unit that Babers is very excited to get onto the field.

“I think it’s one of our stronger groups there’s no doubt about it.”

The running back situation looks to be in good hands, but the same can’t be said for the rest of the offense.

Looking at quarterback, long are the days of having consistent play at the position. Not since 2012 have the Orange fielded one player under center for an entire season, and last year saw three QBs struggle to get production on offense.

With last year’s week one starter Tommy DeVito coming off a season ending injury, he finds himself in a battle to start the 2021 season with Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader. There are five quarterbacks currently on the roster, and even though DeVito has been the starter the past two seasons, Baber's says the position is up for grabs.

"I think the position is wide open," stated Babers who then added, "I don’t want to decide who the quarterback’s going to be. I want someone to just win the position so dog gone good that everybody knows who the quarterback should be.”

It seems like Babers is leaving the fate of the position up to the players, which should make for some much needed competition during training camp.

The offensive struggles can't all go on the signal-caller's shoulders though. One of the biggest issues for 'Cuse last year was sacks, which sometimes can be the quarterback's fault, but also signals struggles along the offensive line.

Injuries and lack of depth had 'Cuse looking to tight ends and full backs filling holes on the o-line last season. The offensive trenches now have a good 20 players available, solving any depth concerns, but health is what Babers believes will be the most important thing in putting the o-line unit back on track.

“I think the biggest thing that’s going to hep that position is getting healthy from the guys that were there last year and making sure that we line up with the guys that know what they’re doing.”

Injuries can derail a season fast, especially when they happen to multiple position groups. Along with quarterbacks and offensive lineman, Syracuse dealt with the loss of key secondary players in Andre Cisco and Trill Williams to injury last year. Both are now taking part in NFL training camps, which means young guns who filled in for them last year like Garrett Williams and Ja'Had Carter are looked to be starters moving forward.

While they were thrown into the fire last year, Babers views it as valuable experience.

"They got a lot of reps in, and they should get better.”

Some of the guys got put into play a little sooner than Babers may have liked, but they played well given the circumstances. Putting work in the weight room and letting their bodies develop with age will hopefully add more physicality to their game. Softening the blow of losing three NFL-bound players in their secondary.

With all the personnel changes that took place over the past year, one of the biggest upgrades in Baber's mind from last season to now is the return of fans to the Dome.

“I can’t wait for them to get into the Dome and the home field advantage it provides when fans are allowed."

It's known as the Loud House for a reason, and seeing the newly reconstructed Dome completely empty definitely did not help 'Cuse and their poor home performances last year. However, fans are finally back, and with the addition of a retractable roof and an entire year deprived of 'Cuse home games, fan turnout should be better than ever this upcoming season. The Dome will be rocking and Babers is more than ready for the advantages the fans bring to the game.

“I understand the advantage of our 12th man when we’re in there playing, and I’m looking forward to it.”

After a season to forget saw the Orange field a 1-10 record, Babers and the Orange are looking to bounce back in 2021, and it all starts with the start of training camp. Every year is "a clean slate" in Babers eyes, and players, coaches and fans alike are ready for a fresh start and a normal season of 'Cuse football.