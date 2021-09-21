First Look: External Lights on Carrier Dome

External lights on the Carrier Dome will be used Friday night to light up the building when Syracuse football faces Liberty, according to Ricky Sayer of CitrusTV News. Sayer also obtained photos of the lit up Dome from a test run Monday night, which you can see in the tweet embedded below.

"Whoa! The Carrier Dome is shining bright," Sayer tweeted. "New lights were on for a short time tonight as a 'light show' was tested. They'll be on for games, including their official debut on Friday for the game, I'm told. (Photos 2/3/4 shared w/ me by Dome Director Pete Sala)."

The lights are one of several new features of the renovated Carrier Dome. Fans have also enjoyed wider concourses throughout the Dome, improved food selection, air conditioning and a state of the art center hung scoreboard that is among the largest in the country. More renovations are being planned in the future as well.

The roof also got a makeover, as a completely redesigned structure to replace the outdated inflatable roof. The new roof helps with maintenance and also prevents the air from pushing fans out of the doors when exiting the Dome.

Syracuse football takes on Liberty Friday night in what is a critical matchup for the rest of the season. The Orange is 2-1 on the 2021 campaign having won at Ohio, lost to Rutgers in the Dome before knocking off Albany on Saturday. A win over the Flames, considered one of the best non-power five teams in the country, would be a significant step forward.