Former Players React to Syracuse's 38-21 Loss to Liberty

Not a lot people have many nice things to say about the Syracuse Orange lately. After getting flattened by independent Liberty 38-21 for the Flames first win over an ACC team in school history, it’s hard to blame them.

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers knew an onslaught of criticism would come following their fourth loss of the season. The veteran coach had this to say to all of the faultfinders and naysayers:

“I tell them that, 'hey, we've got a lot of young people playing and it's going to have to get better,'" Babers began. “But, that same fan base saw guys beat Virginia Tech when they weren't supposed to be very good. That same fan base saw what we did with Clemson when we weren't supposed to be very good. That same fan base saw we were six minutes and forty five seconds from winning the conference. I expect them to have faith and I expect them to know that we're going to right it. But right now, we've got a bunch of young guys playing and a bunch of old guys hurt and that's the way it's going to be until we start getting some cats back and guys start getting better.”

The reality of life has us clinging to memories of brighter days. But in sports, the only thing that matters is what you’ve accomplished lately.

Traditionally, coaches instruct their players to ‘block out the noise’ so that they might shield themselves from outside negativity. But what are they supposed to do when the negativity is coming from men who used to wear the bright orange helmets with the bold block ’S’?

Former Syracuse players weren’t afraid share their thoughts on the Orange’s most recent flop. Here’s just a few we found on social media:

FORMER WR SEAN RILEY - Played in all 49 games for the Orange from 2016-19. One of the most productive all-around players in program history . Team’s primary kickoff return man for four seasons and was a two-year starter at slot receiver. Finished his career third all-time at Syracuse with 4,358 all-purpose yards (97 rushing, 1,265 receiving, 2,996 return) and first in all-purpose yards per play (14.6).

FORMER WR BRISLY ESTIME - One of the most dynamic return men in Syracuse history and a two-year starter at wide receiver. Finished his career as the only player in school history with two touchdown receptions of 80+ yards.

FORMER CB WAYNE MORGAN - Played in 46 games over five seasons as a reserve cornerback, kick returner and member of the kickoff coverage team. Tallied 56 career tackles (38 solo) and ran back five kickoffs for 70 yards (14.0 AVG).

FORMER OL MICHAEL LASKER - Played in 30 career games for the Orange. Received a medical redshirt in 2015.

FORMER DB JULIAN WHIGMAN- Played in 11 games, starting six at cornerback. Also played some safety. Totaled 22 tackles (16 solo) and three pass breakups.

FORMER S JASON POLES - Intercepted a Marc Bulger pass and returned it 96-yards for a touchdown against West Virginia in 1997.

FORMER WR PAT WOODCOCK - Accounted for 144 yards on and two touchdowns catches, including one for 79 yards and the second for 65 yards against BYU in 2000.

FORMER QB MADEI WILLIAMS - Named To Fall 2000 Athletic Directors Honor Roll.