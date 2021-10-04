Shrader and Elmore Address the Media Following Loss in Florida State

Starting quarterback Garrett Shrader and fullback Chris Elmore address the media following a 33-30 loss to Florida State. Elmore played his first game this season after being inactive for the first four games.

Reporter: “Both of you guys can answer this question, just about the rushing attack you guys had today. You guys had a lot of success setting up some blocks for Garrett to get on the outside and getting those outside runs and you guys were able to use the read option well. Can you talk about what worked today with the rushing attack?”

Chris Elmore: “Just having me back was a big key and just going into practice knowing that I would be back and knowing that we can get the run game started. That was something that was already started you know previous weeks but we knew that like with me, we had an extra o linemen to the point of attack so to say you know. So we knew that we could hit big, especially with a guy like Garrett (Shrader) who utilizes his feet very well.”

Reporter: “Coach said that you specifically missed some blocks too, are there any ones in particular that stand out or anything that you wish you could take back?”

Elmore: “Yeah probably every block that I had in the first quarter. Like I told the team, you know I got my jitters out after missing four weeks and after the first quarter, I was back to regular rhino.”

Reporter: “Chris, How did you stay motivated after the past four weeks?”

Elmore: “These guys. You know, these guys like whenever they see me down or just see me like I’m a guy to talk a lot. Whenever they see me not talking you know guys will come up to me and just keep me motivated and just what they did just going 3-1 without me, that kept me motivated knowing that I’ll be back for conference play also kept me motivated.”

Reporter: “Garrett can you just speak on your play and how do you think you came out there in your second start today.”

Garrett Shrader: “Early on we got stumped. We weren’t really opening up the offense. Made one big play in the run game and it kind of gave us a little bit of confidence. Started spreading the ball out and get their different guys. It was big having Rhino back and just having the confidence to be able to run a lot of stuff that we can’t necessarily run with those other guys. Especially using his experience and fitting up different looks so it was good having him back and being able to make those plays. We obviously didn’t do enough. We got to score. We got to score in the red zone. We got to score more touchdowns, more points. It was a step forward but it wasn’t good enough.”

Reporter: “The play action you were getting a lot of crossing routes, you’re hitting a lot of those targets. What did you see in that play action. How are you able to use that play action and then use your legs on the next play to kind of get it?”

Shrader: “That was the game plan. We run a lot of outside zone and split zone and all of that stuff so that was just complimenting our run game especially the heavy run game getting behind the guys when the safeties were coming down and it worked today. We’ll watch the film and continue to get better, but just got to keep getting better.”

Reporter: “Garrett, it really seemed like they were trying to take Sean (Tucker) out of the game, especially in the first half. What’s your mindset when you see the defense saying I dare you to beat us?”

Shrader: “Yeah they definitely fit the box in a lot of different ways. They make it look like the run’s going to work especially having a five man box and they fit the different safeties and linebackers feeling based on what we did. That’s kind of why my numbers look the way they do. I guess it opens up things for me because we’re trying to focus on him and stop him. That allows us to get open other ways.”

Reporter: “Garrett, a lot of your success today was on those bootlegs, are those designed legs that you obviously knew going into the plays or is that more of you making it up on you.”



Shrader: “No, it’s a called play.”

Reporter: “Garrett on third down in particular, fourth down also, go for third and fourth down. Was there some kind of common things that just weren’t clicking on those opportunities whether it was short yardage or a little bit longer.”

Shrader: “I’d have to watch the film but I mean predictable I guess that’s my biggest thing. They know we're trying to run the ball. I’ll have to go back and watch it for sure. I can’t give you a definite reason why it didn’t work. I have to go back and watch it, but we got to capitalize on this.”

Reporter: “On the fourth and one at the goal line in particular, can you kind of run us through the play and I think four state linebackers may have a pretty good initial reunion.”

Shrader: “I like the play call. I don’t know if it was a counter or something, fallen rhino, but it was a good play we thought. I thought I heard a whistle on that play and I actually stopped for a second and looked at the sideline and then realized. But if that didn’t happen I definitely would be able to get in. I still feel like we did, but it was on the second effort. It was that brief hesitation that didn’t get me off the gap and unit and get in there.”

Reporter: “To be able to come back from a ten point deficit in the fourth quarter, even though you came up short. To me, that was something you haven’t seen in the last couple of years. You guys got behind like that and it was kind of lights out from there. To be able to do that even though you’re missing a guy like Taj (Harris), missing some other guys that would be down here with you guys. Do you think that proves or portends the rest of the way?”

Elmore: “It’s big on our part. It just shows improvement over the years. You know coming down to Tallahassee, Florida State, that’s not an easy task. Don’t let their record..their record doesn’t show what type of team that is. You know they are 1-4 now but they’re not a 1-4 team. Those guys played tough and we came down and we knew that was going to be a tough matchup and just making sure that they guys knew like hey we’re missing some key guys now it’s just football you know. The next man up and it’s just a tribute to every guy who stepped up.”

Reporter: “From each of your perspectives, leaving the stadium today and just coming up just short, where does this team go from here? What immediately needs to be addressed, maybe even before you watch that film?

Elmore: “Can’t do nothing but go anywhere but up you know. Now we’re in conference play. There’s not more teams that are looking like easy ones or anything like that. It’s all conference play. We basically got the number one team in the ACC next week coming to our house next week, Wake Forest and they’re not a pushover. After that games are just going to get harder from here on out. We got to remember that and take this film and just get better.”

Reporter: “Garrett, how do you feel playing extremely well but not being able to bring home the win?”

Shrader: “There’s a bitter feeling in that locker room right now. We definitely made a step forward offensively and we can talk about that ten point deficit. I just felt like we had a lot more confidence in the offense being able to go make plays, but obviously it wasn’t enough. We got to score touchdowns in the red zone. That’s probably the biggest takeaway I take away from the game. We gotta score more points and we gotta get in the end zone more. That’s a good Florida State team and like Rhino said, the record’s not a reflection. They have some guys that could play. I’ve played with a bunch of those guys even in my former school so I know a lot of these guys out there..a lot of good coaches out there. We didn’t even think for a second that you know this was going to be a pushover game. We knew that they were a good team and they were just fighting to get pushed and put things together and I think they did today. It’s bitter coming up short and I’m going to learn from it and get better. Get ready for Wake Forest next week coming back to our place.”

Reporter: “With your dual threat ability, I’d just like to say your ability to you know in the pass game or in the rushing game you did really well today. What do you do when you’re going through plays and you’re going up there and you’re seeing what the defense is doing. How are you able to just go outside and cut back in the middle? Your legs ever get tired? I mean you’re running a lot out there.”

Shrader: “I mean that long one was definitely a wake up call where the conditioning call was at. I mean just spread things out and let us make plays, that’s the biggest thing. When we condensed the offense and try to run basic stuff, like the first quarter you see stuff where really our basic stuff kind of shut us down. As soon as we started spreading things out and making some plays, allowing different people to touch the ball, different run schemes and all that stuff. We saw what this offense has potentially been I think. We can definitely get a lot better from where we were today. We’re a lot more explosive but we need to keep getting better. We hate losing, that's the biggest thing."