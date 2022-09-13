Skip to main content

Garrett Shrader Was Highest Graded Power Five Player in Week Two

Syracuse football's starting quarterback has had a stellar start to the 2022 season.

Syracuse starting quarterback Garrett Shrader has two stellar games to start the 2022 season. This past weekend, against UConn, was particularly excellent. He completed 20 of 23 passes for a career high 287 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing). That performance made him the highest graded player, regardless of positive, in all of power five college football according to PFF College. 

It was the second straight week Shrader was the highest graded quarterback in power five football. He also earned that accolade after going 18-25 for 236 yards and two touchdowns along with 94 rushing yards and another score in the Orange's 31-7 season opening win over Louisville. 

Shrader was also added to the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List after being named a Davey O'Brien Great 8 Performer of the Week for his outing against UConn. The Davey O'Brien Award honors the nation's most outstanding quarterback each year. 

Syracuse has started the season strong with two blowout wins. Its biggest test of the season is ahead on Saturday when Big-10 foe Purdue comes to town featuring one of the nation's best passing attacks. It will be the Boilermakers first road game of the young season. 

Read More

