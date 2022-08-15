Garrett Williams on Mentoring Young Players, State of the Defense, and More From Syracuse Training Camp

Following a recent practice from Syracuse football training camp, Orange cornerback Garrett Williams spoke with the media about a variety of topics.

Q: What have you learned during your college career that's helping you this year?

Williams: "Just that nothing comes easy. You've got to work for things that you want. Just being persistent. The thing about camp, you've got a lot of days. You're not always going to have your best day. It's all about seeing the next day and seeing ways to improve. Just moving forward and taking steps forward."

Q: What have you seen from the new offense?

Williams: "The passing game is really diverse. I think it's very easy to confuse opponents. Doing something very simple though in its own way. I expect the offense to score a lot of points this year. They're giving us, the defense, a lot of great competition. It's preparing us for the season very well."

Q: How is it testing you as a corner?

Williams: "A lot because they're throwing a lot of different things at me. Things that I haven't seen even in my past two years playing. So it's sharpening my skill set. Getting me more comfortable seeing different situations. It's been really good for me."

Q: Anything specific that you've struggled with so far?

Williams: "Nah."

Q: After choosing to come back to Syracuse instead of going to the NFL, what are you hoping to work on this year?

Williams: "Just making more plays on the ball. Getting more interceptions. Creating turnovers for the team. And then just helping the team win. I feel like my health was a big issue last year and I know my availability is a big reason for helping the team win."

Q: Is the next step in your leadership being able to pass the torch to the younger guys?

Williams: "Yeah. Because outside of me and Mikel and a couple other guys, we have a really young team. Especially on the defensive end, we have a lot of young guys, who just came in whether it's the spring or the summer, who are getting a lot of reps. So our big thing is trying to teach them the right way to do things. That way when we're gone, they're able to take Syracuse to places they've never been to before."

Q: How have the young guys adapted during camp?

Williams: "Really well. Early on, at first, I feel like they kind of were sore and tired because of the every day grind. But they're starting to get used to it and they're starting to appreciate it. See days as a way to get better and not just as a way to get by."

Q: What have you done to help get them up to speed?

Williams: "A lot of film. A lot of just helping them understand ways to slow down. Right now, for a lot of the younger guys, there's a lot going on. The offense is moving fast, coaches are yelling, guys are yelling. So I'm trying to teach them ways just to relax and play their coverage and do things the right way."

Q: What specifically are you working on when you stay after practice to get in some extra work?

Williams: "I'm working on my press a lot because I feel like that's something I want to do more of this season. Obviously, I have a lot of time after practice to work on doing as much as I want to do. Me and Duce have been doing that a lot. I'm using anybody I can get to help me do releases. Taller guys, shorter guys, receivers, corners, anybody."

Q: Where's the biggest improvement you've seen from the defense in the first couple weeks?

Williams: "I think communication. I feel like when you come out the first day, guys are still getting used to the coverages, the calls. And the offense, everything's moving a lot faster. As things went on, we're talking a lot faster. Everybody's knowing what to do and we're doing it right."

Q: How does it help the quarterbacks facing such a talented secondary every day?

Williams: "I think it goes hand in hand. We're playing really good quarterbacks and they're playing good corners and safeties. And a good defense as whole. So I think just building off each other. They're getting us some days, we're getting them other days. I think it'll only help in the end. Our end goal is to be able to win games, get to bowl games, things like that. I think the competition out here is perfect for that right now."

Q: What's it like having NFL scouts here?

Williams: "I try not to focus on it. Obviously, you're going to see them. You can't really ignore it. But I try to ignore it and just focus on taking things day by day. One thing at a time. I know that'll come when it comes. Right now I'm just worried about being the best version of myself."

Q: What do you want to see from the defense this year that you would consider a successful season?

Williams: "Top 10 defense. Bunch of turnovers. Winning games. Just everything you can think of to help us win."

Q: Coach Babers said the defense is ahead of the offense right now. Where do you think the defense is at right now?

Williams: "Especially in the first group, a lot of us have been playing together. We're going on our third year together. So it's kind of expected, especially with the offense having new coordinators. Things like that. But I'm really happy with where we're at right now and I think it's only going to get better as time goes on."

