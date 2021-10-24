Highlights & Recap: Syracuse 41 Virginia Tech 36

The Orange pulled off a come from behind victory with two touchdowns in the final three minutes.

The Syracuse Orange take home a win against The Virginia Tech Hokies after a nailbiting, head turning game. Quarterback Garrett Shrader rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more, one being the game winning play to Damien Alford bringing the final score to 41-36 on Saturday.

“That was a catch I have to make,” Alford said.

Shrader described the atmosphere on the play as quiet.

“When you’re away, that typically means it’s a good thing,” Shrader said.

The win broke Syracuse’s three-game losing streak after three point losses against Florida State, Wake Forest and Clemson, bringing their record for the season to 4-4.

Shrader threw 236 yards and rushed for 174 more. Sean Tucker added in 112 yards on the ground along with a score.

This game makes the Hokies’ third loss in a row. Malachi Thomas, Raheem Blackshear and Braxton Burmeister had strong games for Virginia Tech. Burmeister threw for 177 yards and one touchdown. Thomas ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Blackshear added 78 yards on the ground and 30 receiving yards.

A potential turning point for the Hokies was after Andre Szmyt had his extra point attempt blocked in the second quarter, Dorian Strong returned the ball to the opposite side of the field for 95 yards resulting in two points.

Virginia Tech Head Coach Justin Fuente said during the press conference it was a tough way to lose a game.

“They keep putting forth incredible efforts on the field all the way ‘til the end. I hurt for our players,” Fuente said. “We’ll have to get them rounded back together and be ready to go next week.”

Syracuse will play Boston College at home in the Carrier Dome next Saturday at 3:30 pm.