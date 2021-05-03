How Andre Cisco Fits in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguards selected former Syracuse safety Andre Cisco with the first pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. What does he bring to Jacksonville and how does he fit into their plans? We spoke with John Shipley of Jaguar Report to get the inside scoop.

Q: How do you envision Cisco fitting into the Jacksonville secondary?

Shipley: "It isn't often that a player is automatically a team's best playmaker at his position from day one, but that's exactly what the Jaguars are getting in Cisco. Cisco's 13 interceptions in a little over two years of play in college is the same number of interceptions the rest of the Jaguars' safety room has combined for at the NFL level during their careers. No safety on the roster has his dynamic range or ball skills. The Jaguars are set to run a hybrid and attacking defensive scheme similar to that of the Baltimore Ravens, a team that asks its safeties to play a lot of roles. Cisco fits well into the free safety role due to his range as a single-high safety as well as his willingness to fill against the run."

Q: What has been the fan reaction to Cisco's selection?

Shipley: "I think most Jaguars fans were fairly ecstatic because most realized that the only reason Cisco was available in the third-round was because of his ACL injury. Had he never been hurt, it is hard to imagine his dominant production over the previous two years would not have repeated in 2020. A healthy Cisco likely would have been a top-50 pick, so getting him at No. 65 seemed like a steal to the vast majority of Jaguars fans, especially considering the Jaguars seemed comfortable with taking Cisco even at No. 45. Jaguars fans wanted playmakers and high-powered athletes this draft, and that is exactly what they got in Cisco."

Q: With a new coaching staff in Jacksonville, what type of scheme is the defense expected to utilize and how do you see Cisco fitting into that?

Shipley: "Basically just think of the Ravens' defense. Defensive coordinator Joe Cullen is a transplant from the Ravens after spending five years as their defensive line coach and the Jaguars have repeatedly said their defense will more or less he built with the same vision -- an attack, multiple 3-4 defense that calls for man coverage and heavy blitzes. The Jaguars needed a player on the backend of the secondary who could more or less provide an insurance policy for the rest of the defense since the margin of error on man coverage is so low. He will play free safety and roam the deep middle of the field for the Jaguars, but they'll also ask him to play in the box and play man coverage on tight ends."

Q: What do you make of Cisco being the first safety Jacksonville selected in this draft and waiting until the third round to do so?

Shipley: "The Jaguars were down to two safeties when looking at their day two options: Cisco and TCU's Trevon Moehrig. The Jaguars were frequently tied to Moehrig in the scouting process but they passed on him at No. 25 and No. 33. I'm not surprised the Jaguars waited until the third to address safety because I think they knew one of their top players at the position would fall due to his injury. Plus, they badly needed to add cornerback depth, which they did at No. 33 instead of taking a safety. By waiting to take Cisco when they did, the Jaguars upgraded two positions in the secondary."