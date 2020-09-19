SI.com
All Syracuse
How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh

All Orange Staff

The Syracuse Orange looks to avoid an 0-2 start as they are on the road for the second straight week when they face 25th ranked Pittsburgh. Here is how to watch the game. 

Location: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Time: 12:00pm Eastern

Television: ACC Network

Channel: 388 on Spectrum, 71/571 on Fios, 612 on DirecTV, 402 on Dish Network

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login with package that includes ACC Network). You can also stream through platforms such as YouTubeTV, Sling and FuboTV. 

Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Kelsey Riggs

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: Pittsburgh leads 40-32-3. Pitt has won the last two and four of the last five.

Odds: Pittsburgh is favored by 21.0 points. ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives Syracuse a 14.5% chance to win. 

Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito is looking forward to the challenge of their second straight ranked opponent. 

"I’d rather play the top twenty-five team," DeVito said. "Not to speak bad about anybody or anything, but I would rather play four quarters of hard football rather than playing two or maybe three quarters with a running clock at the end of the game. I think that was more beneficial for us moving forward."

Head coach Dino Babers knows that the key to this game will be the battle in the trenches. 

"We got to win the battle on the line of scrimmage," Babers said. "There was too much penetration. There were some holes out there. Sometimes we hit them, sometimes we didn't. But the main thing is, those guys up front, we've got to win our side of the line of scrimmage."

Jacob Payne