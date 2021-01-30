Ifeatu Melifonwu Standing Out at Senior Bowl Practice

Former Syracuse cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu is making the most of his opportunities at the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl. During three days of practice, the NFL Draft Bible had him as a standout during day one and day three. Melifonwu has put him squarely into the first round conversation, and should be off the board by the end of the second if he keeps with his current trajectory.

Here is the analysis from Alec Pulido of the NFL Draft Bible.

DAY ONE

"If you gave up on Melifonwu after his first two coverage one-on-ones, then you missed out on a super solid day. Melifonwu got beat twice right out of the gate but finished the day amazing with some beautiful coverage snaps to finish it off, completely blanketing the opposing wide receivers. He then put on a clinic at the release drill. He was able to show off his outstanding press-man abilities. Melifonwu also weighed in amazingly today. All added together, Melifonwu had an outstanding day and should rise if it continues."

DAY THREE

"It was an incredible day for Melifonwu who showed superb physicality and length to win in tight spaces. He also dominated against tight ends in one-on-ones with aggressiveness and speed. He can match up against anyone and he showed it this week. Melifonwu will be an excellent pro and should be off the board sooner than later in the NFL Draft."

The Senior Bowl game airs at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on the NFL Network.

Here are some clips of Melifonwu from Senior Bowl practice.